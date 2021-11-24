PM Gati Shakti- BISAG-N team conducts capacity building exercises with senior government officials of relevant departments

The PM Gatishakti National Master Plan has been developed by BISAG-N (Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geoinformatics) in a dynamic Geographic Information System (GIS) platform wherein data on specific action plan of all the Ministries/Departments is being incorporated within a comprehensive database. The system will be further developed as a Digital Master Planning tool with Project Management tools, dynamic dashboards, MIS reports generation etc.

In order to facilitate the process, capacity building exercise is being conducted by the BISAG-N team with senior-level officers ofrelevant ministries and departments under Government of India with an aim to integrate and synchronise data on their existing/planned projects in a single platform. This ongoing exercise has already been undertaken for Ministry of Port, Shipping and Waterways, Ministry of Civil Aviation, Ministry of Power, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, Ministry of Textile, Department of Telecommunication etc.

This exhaustive exercise shall mark an exchange of data between the respective departments and BISAG-N for updation of the National Master Plan. The exercise will assist the departments to gain a better know-how of the GIS tool and enable them to prioritize and plan the timeline of their projects in coordination with other infrastructural projects. This will increase efficiency of logistics leading to improved competitiveness of Indian economy.

The infrastructure ministries are ensuring updation of existing and proposed infrastructure in National Master Plan Portal. Similarly, the economic ministries are updating the existing economic zones in the country.

This exercise will lead to identification of gap in infrastructure and the need for economic zones. Such gap analysis will be examined by the Network Planning Group. The recommended gap in infrastructure shall be taken up on priority basis by respective infrastructure ministries, thus bringing in the logistics efficiency. Updation of infrastructure layers will help in decision making by the economic ministries for locating new economic zones.

All the economic ministries have also been advised to undertake exercise for identification of infrastructural gaps so as to take up such projects in mission mode. It is expected that updation of data by all ministries of central government will be completed by end of the month.

Department for Promotion of Industries and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has decided to organize6 zonal conferences during the next two months for undertaking similar exercise for all the states of the country. It is hoped that with the updation of entire infrastructure and economic zones by the central and state governments, the National Master Plan would become a real time decision making tool for infrastructural and economic ministries. This will bring in cost efficiencies and competitiveness and thus will improve overall logistics efficiency in the country.

************

PK/MS

(Release ID: 1774755)

Visitor Counter : 190





