Systweak Software Announces Special Offer on Its Security Tool – Systweak Antivirus

Known for designing and developing quality applications and utilities for various operating systems, Systweak Software has announced a major festive season discount on their Antivirus for Windows. As the name suggests, Systweak Antivirus is a malware protection tool for Windows users.

Systweak Antivirus safeguards Windows PCs from all types of malicious threats including virus, trojans, malware, adware and spyware etc. It provides real-time protection against invasive threats alongside a browser extension to block intrusive advertisements online. Additionally, it also allows users to identify suspicious startup programs and remove them as per requirement.

“Since the month marks the beginning of festivities in our country, the price drop is our gift to PC users so they may safeguard their computers and data amidst this lasting pandemic. Since security for both body and our data has become increasingly vital we hope this offer helps a lot of people protect their system against any malicious threats,” said Mr Shrishail Rana, CEO, Systweak.

Mr Sudhir Sharma, Vice President, Systweak Software, further added, “Over the last few months, we have launched a lot of useful and practical applications for an average user. And to announce this offer during the beginning of the festive season we want users to effortlessly safeguard their system from new and existing vulnerabilities without any hassles. Hopefully, several users can benefit from this deal.”

For more information, please visit the official page for Systweak Antivirus: https://antivirus.systweak.com/

About the company: Systweak Software is one of the largest IT exporters based out of Jaipur, India with major market bases in North America and parts of Europe. The company was recently featured in “100 Most Promising Microsoft Solution Providers” list by CIO Review, a leading magazine covering Enterprise Solutions. Systweak has been delivering effective Windows, Mac, iOS & Android solutions for the past 20 years to improve the average user’s digital experience. Most of Systweak’s products are available in up to 24 languages and are approved and recognized for their quality worldwide by well-known organizations.