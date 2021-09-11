Executive Career Coach Janelle Reid Teaches Job Candidates How To “Awaken Their Value Proposition”

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. – Sept. 9, 2021 – PRLog — After fifteen years in Human Resources with global businesses, Executive Career Coach Janelle Reid is ready to tell the world how she went from chasing success to creating value and defining her value proposition. Janelle Reid is set to release her self-published book titled Awakening Your Value Proposition: How To Be At Your Best To Deliver Solutions which serves as an essential guide for many as we enter a different corporate landscape. The book will be released on September 25, 2021 during a physical book launch event that will be taking place at The Westin Mount Laurel (555 Fellowship Rd, Mt Laurel Township, NJ 08054) at 2 pm EST.

Reid is the founder of Divine Career Solutions who teaches and equips both business owners and professionals seeking to start, advance, or transition with competencies that add value to employers and deliver inclusive workforce solutions for professional & leadership development to help people build businesses and their teams. She is committed to empowering individuals by identifying career needs, providing business strategy consulting and creating the roadmap to excel & advance in their career or business.

Janelle was the highest-ranking African American & Women global executive VP of HR over 2 countries and has successfully transitioned from Corporate America to full-time business owner while continuing to make six figures. “I transferred the same confidence, courage, strength & authority that I had in Corporate America to business ownership by remembering that my business is not about me; it’s about serving & empowering people by helping them identify their value & maximize it to deliver solutions,” says Reid.

This same advice along with much more is now accessible with Reid’s book, enabling more and more people to have the right tools to find a job that suits them all while preparing and aiding individuals for entrance into a workforce that is constantly shifting, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic. With her lively wit, stories of success and failures, and dozens of practical tips, she will share with you how to convert your skills and talents to value and achieve your goals.

During the September 25th in-person launch event guests can expect to hear about the following:

● How A Disciplined Thought Life Can Assist In Landing Your Next Position

● Ways in in which you can uncover your identity and walk in it

● Monetize your competencies to be the competitive edge within the talent marketplace

● How you can Produce value creation in your career, business, and the marketplace with your skills and talents

● And much more…

About the Author:

Janelle Reid

is an ICF certified business coach specializing in career & business strategy consulting. She is also known for being one of the highest ranking African American & Women Global Executive VP of HR over 2 countries (US & Canada). But before she achieved those accolades she had worked in the mortgage industry for a few years. In pursuit of a career change, Janelle had left a $60k corporate job to do what she loved which was helping others find their path for a $20k salary cut. It was the hardest but best decision she had ever made and the most humbling experience of her life. Now with 15 years of HR experience in various disciplines, she now understands what comes with leadership and has been leading the way for others to walk in their purpose. Janelle has had the opportunity to be featured in Essence Magazine, Authority Magazine, and Black Enterprise to share her expertise and continues to educate and inspire those around her.