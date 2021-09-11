Demand for Tarps and other Disaster Recovery Materials Reported at Unprecedented Levels

Industrial fabrics producer Tarps Now® notes increasing demand for disaster recovery materials

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. – Sept. 9, 2021 – PRLog — In the aftermath of recent severe storms impacting Southern and Northeastern coastal cities with high winds, tornadoes, flooding, tidal surges and serious levels of storm damages to homes and businesses, industrial fabric producer Tarps Now® notes unprecedented demand for disaster recovery supplies of all types coming from these areas.

Products found in especially high demand includes materials to used mitigate damages from high winds and flooding. Heavy duty tarps used for temporary repair of roofing, broken windows and doors, followed by high demand for debris lifting tarps used to move and lift debris, and water draining diverter tarps, used to capture reroute flood waters. Tarps Now® also notes that these same disaster recovery materials are used in combination with protective mesh tarp coverings that come in a wide range of different screen factors, weights, fabric grades and colors that are specifically engineered to deliver varying levels of UV protection and wind resistance that help protect pets and livestock.

To meet the unique and ever increasing need for disaster recovery materials, Tarps Now® has increased its abilities to efficiently meet the surge in demand of protective industrial fabrics and plastic coverings critical to recovery, as well as providing for custom fabrications of tarps and coverings to help meet the specific needs of customers focused on protecting buildings and machinery of all types.

