Summer Fun In The Heart Of South Beach (Source: The Beacon Hotel )

The Beacon Hotel is a perfect place for you to enjoy your summer vacation in the heart of South Beach, Miami. It is conveniently situated amidst a tremendous variety of attractions, many within walking distance, while also being an easy drive from everything else that Miami has to offer during this fun-filled time of the year.

Not only is the Beacon just feet away from 7 miles of white sand beaches, it is also central to many of the top attractions and restaurants in the area. Locations include but not limited to :

Attractions –

Art Deco District

Lincoln Road Mall

South Pointe Park

Restaurants –

Carbone

Joes Stone Crab House

Macchialina

Book Direct & Save

Get into the swing of Summer with the Beacon to relax, retreat and explore. Pack the families bags and head South to 7 miles of white sand beaches, vibrant nightlife, prime restaurants, and endless opportunities to create unforgettable memories.

When booking directly with the Beacon, either online or by calling us, you unlock a world of exclusive offers and perks!

Book today and save 31% off, the Beacon is committed to personalizing your experience, and we are more then certain one of our offers will fit exactly what you’re looking for:

Pet Lovers.

Pre-cruise Package.

Romantic Getaway.

Summer is hot for Miami Beach!

Apart from enjoying Miami’s pristine beaches and attractions, you may also want to time your visit with one of the many phenomenal events that will take place in Miami this summer.

One is Rolling Loud, which is scheduled for July 23-25 at Hard Rock Stadium, a short drive from Beacon. This world-wide hip-hop event will feature dozens of top artist, and will be sure to leave you with an unforgettable memory.

Not to worry, if you’re simply headed to Miami for peace and relaxation, the Beacon has got you covered! Our dedicated concierge Veronica is anxiously waiting for your call in efforts to personalize your getaway. Soothing experiences such as rejuvenating spa visit, astonishing sight-seeing tours are just a call away.

After enjoying our premium beach chairs and towels, hop on one of our Beacon bikes to take the infamous bike ride around the boardwalk. The first hour is on the house!

Your exclusive Beacon experience

The Beacon provides a home for whichever type of Miami-based experience you are looking for, whether that is as part of a couples getaway or for your family to relax away from home.

Apart from our commitment in providing five diamond boutique service, we continue to stay committed in providing a trust worthy, clean and safe environment for all our guest. The Beacon has consistently been verified by Forbes health care program. The Beacon South Beach Hotel has successfully been verified by Forbes to provide excellence in hygiene and disinfection, social distancing markers, and safety of buildings.

About Beacon Hotel

The Beacon Hotel is a gem among boutique South Beach hotels in Miami. Besides its premium location right in the center of Ocean Drive, and beautifully remodeled rooms and lobby, the Beacon gives you South Beach how it is meant to be experienced. Here, you have direct access to seven miles of sand and surf, unrivaled nightlife, premier shopping and dining. Enjoy infinite views of the Atlantic Ocean on one side and historical sherbet-colored Art Deco architecture on the other. Be it honeymoon, anniversary or a romantic beach getaway, this historical oceanfront boutique hotel is a haven for a perfect romantic vacation. Beacon Hotel offers complimentary breakfast, free Wi-Fi, and complimentary beach towels and beach chairs in the room.