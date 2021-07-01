Bruno Dupré, PhD, Recognized by Marquis Who’s Who for Excellence in International Security Affairs

WASHINGTON, DC, July 01, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — Bruno Dupré, PhD, has been included in Marquis Who’s Who. As in all Marquis Who’s Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.

Dr. Dupré is currently a European diplomat in Brussels. He has been active in the field of defense and security issues for the last thirty years.

As a French civil servant, he has been working for the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs with various assignments at Paris Headquarters, but also abroad at the French Embassy in the US, the Federal Trade Commission in Washington DC, at NATO and EU headquarters in Brussels. He developed management responsibilities throughout his career as Armament Attaché in Washington, Head of Non Proliferation and Disarmament Bureau in Paris, Head of Policy Planning Sector for NATO Secretariat, Head of Strategic Sector within the European Diplomatic Service (EU) and more recently as Political Advisor for Security and Defense for the Secretary General. Throughout these years, Bruno Dupré has been involved in sensitive security files in various capacities. He took an active role in the control of mergers and acquisitions between the US and the French defense industry, participated to the NATO Kosovo Crisis Cell during the Kosovo war, dealt with the nuclear Iranian file for Ministry of Defense and led an EU delegation (Commission, EEAS) for the G8 Global Partnership on Russian strategic armaments destruction.

While exchanging with him, we came to realize that he is particularly proud of two concrete achievements. The first one is the creation, all over the world, of eight regional “Safety and Security Centers of Excellence” dealing with criminal acts (terrorism, organized crime) and natural disasters (Ebola, Covid19). The second one is even more important to his eyes: having successfully contributed to engage the EU institutions into the development of a new concept of “European Strategic Autonomy” applied not only to military affairs but also to economic, financial and critical sectors (energy, digital, climate, health).

Beyond his civil servant career, Bruno Dupré co-created a private foundation called Negotiators of the World (NOW) which objective is to support negotiation and mediation processes for countries in transition. He wrote a book on the Silk Road, numerous articles on security issues and participated to television and radio broadcasts in the US and in France. His strong links with the US are both personal and professional. He is a Fulbright fellow, Alumni of the Cosmos Club and member of Scientists Council of “Diploweb”. He graduated from Sorbonne University, holds a Ph.D in law (EUI) and a Master of Public Administration from Harvard Kennedy School.

