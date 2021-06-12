The Way to Happiness Association Spreads Seeds of Hope Online

That is why The Way to Happiness Association of Tennessee (TWTH-TN) wants people to become more aware and seek out solutions to help the environment. TWTH-TN was formed around the concepts presented in the book of the same name by humanitarian and author L. Ron Hubbard, and reminded us on World Environment Day to safeguard and improve our environments with virtual messages on this theme.

World Environment Day occurs each year on the fifth of June and is the United Nations’ principal vehicle for encouraging awareness and action for the protection of the environment. This year the theme was Ecosystem Restoration.

The Way to Happiness is filled with twenty-one precepts based on the fact that ones survival depends on the survival of others. One of these precepts is Safeguard and Improve the Environment, in which Mr. Hubbard wrote: Man has gotten up to the potential of destroying the planet. He must be pushed on up to the capability and actions of saving it. It is, after all, what were standing on.

According to unep.org, World Environment Day  has grown to be a broad, global platform for public outreach that is widely celebrated by stakeholders in over 100 countries. It also serves as the peoples day for doing something positive for the environment, galvanizing individual actions into a collective power that generates an exponential positive impact on the planet.

The Way to Happiness Association wants to bring people together who care, so they can connect and do bigger things. The messages shared online from The Way to Happiness Association can be found here: facebook.com/twthtn. For more information on The Way to Happiness Association, visit twthtn.org.

