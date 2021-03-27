Prime Minister attends the National Day Programme

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, during his two-day visit to Bangladesh attended as Guest of Honour, the Golden Jubilee of Independence of Bangladesh along with President of Bangladesh, His Excellency Mr Mohammad Abdul Hamid; Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Her Excellency Sheikh Hasina; Sheikh Rehana, younger daughter of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman; Chief Coordinator of the National Implementation Committee for the Celebration of Mujib Borsho, Dr Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury and other dignitaries. This event took place in National Parade Square, Tejgaon. It also commemorated the birth centenary of Father of the Nation of Bangladesh, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Recitations from Holy books including Quran, Bhagavad Gita, Tripitaka and Bible kick started the event. A video titled “The Eternal Mujib” was presented followed by unveiling of logo to mark the occasion of golden Jubilee of Independence of Bangladesh. A theme song was also presented to celebrate this special occasion. An animation video presentation on the theme “The Eternal Mujib” was also shown in the event. A special presentation by Armed Forces of Bangladesh was showcased celebrating the role of Armed Forces in Nation building of Bangladesh.

Dr Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury gave the welcome address. He recognized the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and veterans of Indian Armed Forces who directly participated in the Bangladesh’s Liberation war of 1971. Congratulatory messages from various Heads of State, Heads of Government and Distinguished personalities were showcased.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi handed over Gandhi Peace Prize 2020 posthumously conferred to Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to Sheikh Rehana, younger daughter of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman accompanied by her sister Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. This award was conferred in recognition of his outstanding contributions towards social, economic and political transformation through non-violent and other Gandhian methods.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave his address in which he thanked all the dignitaries, highlighted the significance of this occasion and touched upon various facets of bilateral relationship of the two countries. Following the address, Sheikh Rehana, presented the ‘Eternal Mujib Memento’ to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

The President of Bangladesh, Mr Mohammad Abdul Hamid delivered his speech and thanked Prime Minister and People of India and lauded the role and efforts undertaken by India in the 1971 liberation war of Bangladesh.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in her address also expressed her heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for attending this event physically despite the COVID 19 pandemic. She appreciated the support of Government of India to Bangladesh during all the times.

The formal segment of the programme was followed by cultural segment. Pandit Ajoy Chakrabarty, a renowned Hindustani classical vocalist mesmerized the dignitaries and audience with the raag he composed and dedicated to Bangabandhu. A melodious presentation by A.R Rehman won many hearts. The cultural segment ended with many musical, dance and theatrical performances.