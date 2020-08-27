“I have never seen such a father-son story on television before”, said Ansh Sinha talking about Tera Yaar Hoon Main

1. What made you accept this show- Tera Yaar Hoon Main?

When I heard the concept of the show, I didn’t want to lose the opportunity to do this show as it is very new and fresh. The show’s content is highly relatable, and I believe this is something that our audience too will love about the show. As the title mentions – Tera Yaar Hoon Main is a story of a father who wants to be his son’s friends. Rajeev (Ssudeep Sahir) didn’t have a friendly relationship with his father but is determined to be friends with his son, Rishab. Realising the trend of social media amongst people of my age, the audience will witness the attempts that Rajeev makes to be friends with his son, through social media.

I have never seen such a father-son story on television before and this is precisely what made me accept the show.

2. How does it feel to be associated with Sony SAB?

I feel blessed to be a part of the Sony SAB family, Sony SAB’s lighthearted shows have always brought a pleasant smile on my face and I hope with Tera Yaar Hoon Main I will be able to do the same for the viewers.

3. Please share something about your character.

I play the role of Rishab Bansal, the teenage son of Rajiv Bansal, in the show. He is cool, friendly and loving. He loves and respects his parents and the entire family. Rishab is a yaaron ka yaar and can do anything to help his friends. He loves playing sports and is also a gaming freak, loves to be on social media while keeping tab on upcoming trends, etc.

4. How is your relationship with your father in real life?

Words are not enough to adequately describe the bond with my real life father. We are good friends and share a great rapport. He has been a great support to me but at the same time, dons the role of a father perfectly wherever and whenever required. We play games together and have a lot of fun. My father has always been an amazing guide to me and I am extremely glad to be sharing such a lovely relationship with him.

5. In your personal opinion, should parents become a child’s friend? Or should they remain just parents?

I believe it should be a perfect blend of both. Parents should act like parents sometimes but at the same time, it is important to tackle a few situations as friends. It doesn’t necessarily need to be one or the other.

6. How has the experience been, shooting for Tera Yaar Hoon Main?

I am having a lot of fun while shooting. The experience has been fantastic so far. I am glad to have an opportunity to work with Ssudeep Sir, Rajender Ji and Shweta ma’am as well as all the other cast members. The environment on the sets is extremely chirpy and always has this fantastic & positive vibe.

7. Any message for the viewers?

Tera Yaar Hoon Main launches on 31st August on Sony SAB at 9 PM. My only message to all the fans is to watch the show as it has all the right ingredients to thoroughly entertain you. The story of the show is extremely relatable and I hope it encourages every father and son to have an open and friendly relationship with each other.

Watch Tera Yaar Hoon Main, starting 31st August, Monday to Friday at 9 pm only on Sony SAB