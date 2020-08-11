Press Statement: NEC Technologies India

We at NEC Technologies India, are delighted with the completion of a major part of Chennai-Andaman undersea cable project which has been inaugurated by the Prime Minister on 10th August. It is indeed a matter of great privilege and honor to be a part of the first ever 2,312-kilometer undersea optical fibre cable project for Island connectivity in India.

Connecting Chennai and seven islands of Andaman & Nicobar Islands, this project brings high speed broadband connectivity in the union territory to boost tourism and generate new employment in the Islands. This will lead to an increase in the standard of living and will further result in augmenting the economy of the Islands.

Enhanced connectivity will also facilitate delivery of e-Governance services such as telemedicine and tele-education. Small enterprises will benefit from opportunities in e-commerce, while educational institutions will utilize the bandwidth for e-learning and knowledge sharing which will eventually play a significant role in driving the “Digital India” vision.

We are proud to be chosen by BSNL for executing this project of immense national importance. We also would like to express our sincere gratitude to all of the stakeholders for their support and guidance in helping us successfully deliver this project under the current tough circumstances due to COVID-19.