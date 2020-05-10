Peri Cue unauthorized dealership and infringement of protected trademark name.

(May 10, 2020) Peri cues hereby ofﬁcially announce that Ernst Aschauer from Austria (and its website www.peri-cues.com/shop : Billardtempel/ IOS APP: Billardtempel) is not an ofﬁcial authorized distributor of the Peri cues brand, this person has no longer authorization with Peri cues.

He has repeatedly posted low-selling product information on social media websites such as Facebook, spreading negative comments about Peri cues everywhere, this signiﬁcantly impacts the Peri cues brand. Peri cues have made a complaint against this person for selling fake goods, underselling, and defaming the peri cue brand. Our company reserves the right to hold him/her legally liable. And remind all peri cue dealers and fans not to buy and avoid being cheated in this way.

Peri cues ofﬁcial international website: http://www.pericues-int.com/

Media contact

Company name: Peri Cues

Address: Beijing

Phone: +139083109831

E-mail: cuesports@suprcharged.com

###