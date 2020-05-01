REALTORS® Association of Edmonton Partners with Chetu to Develop Data Auditing and Infraction Tracking Application for Property Listings

Chetu, the leading developer of world-class, custom software solutions, today announced the delivery of its latest web application to the REALTORS® Association of Edmonton (RAE), the professional services association for the real estate industry of Edmonton, Canada, to enhance the organization’s MLS® System that allows staff to track listing data and professional conduct issues.

To enhance the professional development and capabilities of RAE members, Chetu developed a cloud-based, automated auditing platform that allows users to review infraction records, extract reports, and adjust notifications to listing agents. Utilizing expertise in MLS® data management and quality assurance software, Chetu delivered a solution that allows for the tracking, archiving and reviewing of infractions, sending of notifications, automation of listing processes, and optimizing of platform analytics.

“Chetu’s work on the platform was phenomenal,” said Mathew Kallumadil, manager of technology & innovation at the RAE. “They delivered a quality application that will offer vital assistance and information to our members, as well as a scalable solution to meet our growing presence in the Edmonton area.”

A leader in custom web development, Chetu delivers tailor-made software solutions for the entire real estate industry.

“We are proud to lend our development expertise to this intuitive resource,” said Harish Palaniappan, director of operations at Chetu. “The real estate industry embraces technological solutions and we are happy to help our clients advance their capabilities.”

About Chetu:

Founded in 2000, Chetu is a global provider of software development solutions and support services. Chetu’s specialized technology and industry experts serve startups, SMBs, and Fortune 5000 companies with a software delivery model suited to the needs of the client. Headquartered in Plantation, Florida, Chetu has fourteen locations throughout the U.S. and abroad. For more information, visit www.chetu.com.

About RAE:

The REALTORS® Association of Edmonton (Edmonton Real Estate Board), founded in 1927, is a professional association of real estate Brokers and Associates in the greater Edmonton area. The Association administers the Multiple Listing Service®, provides professional education to its members, and enforces a strict Code of Ethics and Standards of Business Practice. The Association also advertises property listings and publishes consumer information on the Internet at www.realtorsofedmonton.com, and www.REALTOR.ca.

