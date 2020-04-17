New Book by Margot Swicarcik and Rita Baker: Victim of Circumstances

New York, NY – ADELAIDE BOOKS is proud to offer the latest work by Margot Swicarcik and Rita Baker Victim of Circumstances hitting stores everywhere on December 4th, 2019.

Hitler did not come out of a vacuum; he was the product of 2,000 years of ill will, towards the Jews, that began with the expulsion of the Jewish people from their homeland, by the Romans who presided over Israel at the time, putting 125,000 Israelites to death on the cross, Jesus being one of them, for fighting the Romans, in order to free their people from bondage. It is the harrowing tale of one young girl’s upbringing and whose courage, inner strength, and will to live through a time in history unparalleled by any other, was fostered by the extraordinary example of her beloved parents.

Margot Swicarcik and her husband, David, immigrated from Germany to Canada, in 1951, where they settled in Montreal Quebec until the death of David, since when, Margot, has been living in Toronto. This woman is now in her nineties, and although she enjoys speaking, and has the ability to hold an audiences captive with her riveting presence, she is reluctant to speak of that tragic time, when she lived under the terror of a Europe, at the mercy of the maniac Hitler intent upon the destruction of the Jewish people. And later, in Russia, lived under another maniac, Stalin, who reportedly put more people to death than Hitler, Jews being amongst them.

Available on Amazon

For information regarding this title and its Author, or any other title by Adelaide Books, or to receive ARC reviewers copy of this book, please write to office@adelaidebooks.org