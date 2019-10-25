The City Of Sydney And Its Private Charters

There are thousands of scenic harbours all around the world but nothing can match the iconic cityscapes of Sydney Harbour. The all-time favourite Sydney Opera House, the magnificent Sydney Harbour Bridge, spectacular harbour precincts and harbour itself come together to present a stunning picturesque experience. The best way to experience the opulence and beauty of Sydney is aboard a private boat hire. Take in the surrounding sights, enjoy walking on the squashy gold-tinted beaches and feel the engaging ambience of Sydney from its depth. Choose from a fleet of hundreds of vessels, ranging from small boats and catamarans to luxury yachts and glass boats.

This Sydney Harbour Boat Hire is perfect for all kinds of functions and events, whether it be a corporate function, large group events catering hundreds of guests, small private parties or a romantic overnight getaway. Hiring a boat on Sydney Harbour always guarantees an unforgettable experience irrespective of events or types of boat.

Cruise past the Opera House and see the enchanting Harbour Bridge up-close. Most of the boats have a cruise route which sails by Fort Denison, Rose Bay and Shark Island letting you take in the bygone days of Sydney. Get off at some of Sydney”s pristine beaches, where you can enjoy a refreshing swim before a picnic-style lunch complemented by a glass of wine.

No matter what the occasion is, no matter what you are celebrating, tailor your charter to your exact needs. There are numerous charter agents offering all-inclusive boat hire packages for special events such as Australia Day, the Vivid light festival, Sydney”s famous New Year”s Eve and more.

Here are a few occasions where people mostly charter the cruise:

Birthday Functions – From as few as 20 guests to as huge as 950 guests, boats for hire in Sydney have packages for all. From intimate gatherings to the biggest birthday bashes, Sydney Harbour charter packages are sure to make your special day even better. Whether you want to charter a daytime cruise or an evening one, our event director will make sure that the event is personalised to your exact needs.

Hens Parties & Bucks Parties – Chartering a cruise on Sydney Harbour guarantees an unforgettable outing before you prepare for your big day. Whether you are the bride or groom to be, the charter cruise makes sure that you have a whale of a time. Forget about the food, drinks and music arrangements, the event director and crew will have it all set so that you can have a wonderful time with your friends.

Boat Hire Overnight Stays – Go out with your loved ones on a one-day vacation by hiring a boat on Sydney Harbour. An overnight boat hire would be perfect for romantic getaways or gatherings with family or friends. Luxury yachts and modern catamarans are the preferred vessels for an overnight stay.

Private Boat Tour – If you are a tourist or from interstate, boat hire in Sydney is a must. Choose from spectacular catamarans and yachts for a 3-hour tour of Sydney Harbour that sails past all the essential sights.