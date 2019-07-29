What Documents are Required When Applying for any Tourist Schengen Visa?

When applying for a Tourist Schengen Visa, you should submit the following documents:

Visa application form. Fully completed with right information, printed and signed in the finish.

Two current photographs. Taken within the last 3 months, in compliance with all the Schengen visa photo criteria.

Valid passport. No older than ten years and having a minimum validity of three months beyond your planned stay in Schengen. It must have at the very least two blank pages as a way to be capable of affix the visa sticker.

Roundtrip reservation or itinerary. A document that involves dates and flight numbers specifying entry and exit from the Schengen location. Find out tips on how to get flight reservation for tourist visa application.

Travel Health Insurance. Evidence that you have bought health insurance that covers medical emergencies with a minimum of €30,000, for your complete period of stay.

Proof of accommodation. Evidence that shows exactly where you’ll be staying all through your time in Schengen. This may very well be a:

Hotel/hostel booking. With name, total address, phone and e-mail, for the entire time you’ll be inside the Schengen region.

Rent agreement. For those who have rented a place, in the nation you will be staying.

Letter of tour organizer. If you will likely be traveling using a tour agency.

Proof of financial means. Evidence that shows you’ve got enough money to support your self all through your stay in Schengen. This may be a:

Bank account statement.

Sponsorship Letter. When a further person will likely be financially sponsoring your trip towards the Schengen Zone. It truly is also typically named as an Affidavit of Support.

A combination of both.

Proof of employment status.

If employed:

Employment contract,

Leave permission in the employer

Income Tax Return

If self-employed:

A copy of your business license,

Company’s bank statement of the most recent 6 months

Income Tax Return (ITR)

If a student:

Proof of enrollment and

No Objection Letter from University

Travel Itinerary. A description of the trip to Europe, your objective of travelling, which areas are you currently going to visit in Europe, the time frame and all the individual data.

For Minors:

Either birth certificate / proof of adoption / custody decree if parents are divorced / death certificate of parent

Letter of consent from parents, which includes passport copies of each parents/ legal guardian