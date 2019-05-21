Global Automotive Wheel Market | Driving Factors, Industry Analysis, Investment Feasibility And Trends, Outlook -2025

Automotive Wheel Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.52% from 2017 to 2025. The market for automotive wheels was valued at USD 31.34 Billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 50.54 Billion by 2025. The base year for the report is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2025.

The growing vehicle production and the rising demand for improved vehicle dynamics are expected to drive the automotive wheel market.

Browse through more than 93 market data tables and 51 figures spread through 152 Pages and in-depth TOC on “automotive wheel market” – Global Forecast to 2025

The alloy wheel segment is estimated to be the largest segment in the Automotive Wheel Market

The alloy wheel is estimated to be the largest segment of the automotive wheel market during the forecast period. The rise in demand for reducing vehicle weight and improved vehicle dynamics for complying with stringent emission norms has fueled the demand for the alloy wheel segment.

OE segment is estimated to be the largest and fastest growing segment in the Automotive Wheel Market

The OE segment is estimated to be the largest and fastest growing market during the forecast period. Wheels are designed to last long with the vehicle life and are replaced or changed in case of accidental damage or by an enthusiast. So, the demand for the wheel is low in the aftermarket as compared to the OE market.

The luxury priced vehicle segment is estimated to be the largest and fastest growing segment of automotive wheel market in terms of value

The automotive wheel market for luxury priced vehicle is estimated to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. Luxury-priced vehicles include premium sports vehicle variants, which use high-performance wheels. These vehicles are performance-oriented, and wheels play a vital role in improving the vehicle dynamics. Due to increasing competition in the automotive industry, luxury and premium car manufacturers have increased their focus on high-performance vehicles. These companies along with wheels manufacturers are investing heavily in R&D to develop lightweight and high-strength wheels, which will help boost the car performance.

Asia Pacific: Largest regional market for Automotive wheels

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the largest market for automotive wheels. The Asia Pacific region accounts for about ~49% of the global automobile production. The region comprises emerging economies such as China and India along with developed nations such as Japan and South Korea. The increase in sales of vehicles can be attributed to various factors such as increasing per capita income, increased infrastructure spending, attractive FDI from governments, economic production cost, lenient environment regulations, and so on. Additionally, the number of vehicles on the road is increasing owing to the improving road infrastructure and increase in disposable income.

The report covers all the major players in the automotive wheel market, including Iochpe-Maxion (Brazil), Superior Industries International (US), Accuride Corporation (US), Steel Strips Wheels (India), Hitachi Metals (Japan), Enkei (Japan), Citic Dicastal (China), Zhejiang Wanfeng Auto Wheel (China), Borbet (Germany), Mangels Industrial (Brazil), and Mefro Wheels (Germany).

Study Coverage:

The report covers the automotive wheel market, in terms of volume (million units) and value (USD million). It explains the qualitative and quantitative aspects of the automotive wheel market, which is segmented by material (steel, alloy, and carbon fiber and others), vehicle type (passenger, light commercial, and heavy commercial vehicles), vehicle class (economy, mid-priced, and luxury-priced), rim size (13″-15″, 16″-18″, 19″-21″, & above 21″), end-use (OE and aftermarket), off-highway (construction & mining and agriculture tractors) and region.