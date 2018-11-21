Truebil joins Google Sand Hill programme in India to elevate its technical and market disruption potential

: In an attempt to reinforce its tech backbone, Truebil, the country’s leading omni-channel platform for buying and selling pre-owned cars has joined Google’s Sand Hill programme in India. Through this association, the platform endeavours to improvise, build and strengthen its tech products through the best use of Google’s mentorship and expertise provided during the course of the programme.

Sand Hill is an ongoing programme which started in 2012 by Google. It offers mentorship and support to progressing companies and works with them across product areas to help them overcome any possible technological barriers to enter into key markets and become the next generation of top companies.

Launched in 2015, Truebil has already established a pioneering status as the leading provider of unique value propositions for used vehicle buyers and sellers through its convenient processes and value additions. Through Google’s Sand Hill programme, Truebil plans to address specific areas of its platform like the Progressive Web Application (PWA) for higher conversions and engagement, AMP, Firebase RTD for Truebil’s dealer-centric app and Tensor flow for building machine learning models.

Commenting on this collaboration, Rakesh Raman – Product Head, Truebil said, “We always strive to improve our user’s experience and in this age where Indian users are used to global tech products like WhatsApp, Facebook, YouTube and Uber; the performance expectation has gone very high. Through the `mentorship by the Google team, we’ve been able to build a faster and more accomplished web that is enabling us to keep on delighting our users. It feels incredible to be a part of theprestigious Google Sand Hill Program, which is at the vanguard of technology innovation and we are now looking forward to deriving the most out of it.”

Truebil has joined the bandwagon of 150+ startups that have been a part of this programme globally over the past three years. 11 of these startups have already achieved a billion-dollar evaluation and it is now Truebil’s opportunity to leverage benefits from Google’s vast knowledge bank, international network and support system.