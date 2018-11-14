Overview of Imnanotech co., who is specialized in Refurbishing Procedure in Korea

We appreciate very much for your interests to our company and products we are very pleased to see you customers through a new world of Internet.

After we established Imnanotech Co., Ltd and our R&D lab in 2001 July, We started the first ALN heater Dimple renewable and we have been studying the heaters of the CVD, PVD process until starting in April 2011 We have walked only way and have accumulated know-how and experi-ences in this field with innovative technologies under the company motto of ‘Human and technology”. Currently, we are refurbishing and providing major products of Mca, ALN Heaters and Magnet Assy (AMAT). A addition, we have plans to develop various esc including ODF esc which uses LED, OLED We sincerely thank you for your continuing interests in our company and we promise that we are doing our best to meet your demands.

• MCA Heater Refurbishing Procedure

Order/delivery

F’art checking

Inspection

• Reject (incoming report) -in case the surface is broken

0 plate (resistivity) 0 Bellows (leaking) S 0 Shaft (Perpendicular) TC, ESC (Dimples, Groove)

Cleaning

•Bellows replacement ftevel

• For chucking force up, eliminate dimples, flatness, dimple re-generation

Fechnica, refurbishing PVD MCA E-CHUCK Manufacturer

▪ Open between Sus cover and ALN plate

•Making a complete overhaul inside replacing the parts damaged

•Welding on Helium line, terminal Metalizing between Sus cover and ALN plate opened

Final Test – Resistivity, Vacuum leaking test, – Chucking test

Cleaning like Oem-new

• Success Oncoming and outcoming report= overhaul report)

• ALN Heater Refurbishing Procedure

Order/delivery

Final Test – Gauss test

Restoringthemagnetism of demagnetized including magnet replacement 0 Gauss control remagnetization in accordance with original spec Mca Heater Distributor Korea

Cleaning like Oem-new

• Success Oncoming and out coming report= overhaul report)

• ESC Refurbishing Procedure

Order/delivery

Part checking

Inspection

• Reject (incoming report) -in case the surface is broken

0 Welding – If it happens a leaking problem caused by getting the adjoined parts come off After opening, refurbishing, and welding between ALN plate and Base plate 0 Re-generating Dimples (Embossing) – If it happens a chucking problem For example, in case of Bad uniformity

Final Test – Vacuum Leaking test, – Chucking test

Cleaning like Oem-new

• Success Oncoming and outcoming report= overhaul report)