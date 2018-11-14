Kored is an environmentally friendly company leading the technological development on the global stage

KORED is a high-tech venture firm set up as a leader in the area of Korean resources and environment development.

Key members of the company consist of engineers who have experiences in membrane technology with specialization backgrounds in wastewater processing ranging from the semiconductor related ultra-pure, fuel-cell pure, and sewage and wastewater reclamation to heavy water processing systems.

In addition, as a technology-first company, KORED is distinguished from other conventional environmental companies in that we possess a range of technologies encompassing membrane manufacturing, engineering, management and maintenance, and other membrane applied fields to the interior air purification technologies.

With people and the environment in our mind, and the world as our main stage, KORED Co., Ltd. will continue our work to raise the world’s standard of environmental technology, and give you a cleaner future tomorrow.

MEMBRANES MADE OF HYDROPHILIC MATERIALS THAT HAVE HIGH PERMEABILITY

Neofil lat sheet membrane is made of PES(Polyethersulfone), a hydrophilic polymer material, which allows it to have outstanding fouling resistance and permeability in the high-density active sludge processing conditions of sewage and wastewater purification process in comparison to hydrophobic polymer materials such as PTFE and PP.

Outstanding selective permeability in high-density sludge conditions with high water affinity

Excellent fouling resistance in high-density conditions with low adhesiveness with organic materials such as protein and microorganisms

Convenient product handling with the absence of a need for pre-treatment such as a hydrophilicity enhancement process required for hydrophobic polymer materials

Pure Permeability

Distinction Contact Angle Pure Permeability

Hydrophilic Membrane (PES) 58.3° 4,375LMH

Hydrophobic Membrane (PP) 64.9° 3,844LMH

STABLE MEMBRANE WITH EVENLY DISTRIBUTED PORES

The membrane manufacturing method applied is Non-Solvent Induced Phase Separation (NIPS), which determines the shape, distribution, characteristics and performance of the membrane pores. Particularly it is outstandingly effective in turbidity removal by using an optimal mixing ratio of non-solvent and solvent materials, and ‘6 Sigma’ manufacturing process control method

