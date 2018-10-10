Panasonic’s Advanced AQZ20_G Series PhotoMOS® Relays Featured in THE EDGE by Future Electronics

Montreal, Quebec (webnewswire) October 10, 2018 – Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is featuring the new AQZ20_G Series PhotoMOS® Relays from Panasonic in the latest edition of THE EDGE.

The AQZ20_G Series High Capacity PhotoMOS Relays can switch a wide range of currents and voltages to control various types of loads while maintaining a slim 4-pin SIL package for high density mounting. Other features include a low on-resistance of less than 0.015Ω, high sensitivity LED with a 1mA operating current, and a low-level off state leakage current of 10μA maximum. They are now available in 100V and 600V capacity.

THE EDGE is the latest e-newsletter from Future Electronics, and is geared toward engineers and buyers looking for new or leading-edge products. THE EDGE comes out twice per month, and each edition features product information, datasheets and videos showcasing the most advanced new technology in a specific area, such as sensing, lighting, or automotive.

Click here http://www1.futureelectronics.com/Mailing/edge_enewsletter/08_September2018/MotorControl/default_Edge.html to view the most recent edition of THE EDGE, featuring the latest in motor control solutions. To see the entire portfolio of Panasonic products available through Future Electronics, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

