TE Connectivity’s 5G Future

Hong Kong, October 03, 2018 /PressReleasePing/ – TE Connectivity (TE) is building the future of fast with solutions that support speeds up to 100 times those of 4G networks. With exceptionally broader bandwidth and next-generation security, 5G will be integrated into infrastructure, from monitoring power-plants to reinvigorating public transportation. It will create an interactive ecosystem of automated manufacturing, processing, retail, and agriculture.

Intelligence will be integrated into infrastructure in future. Cars will drive themselves, houses will be self-cleaning, agriculture will work sustainably, and electrical grids will respond automatically to fluxes in energy demands. Simply put, people are living in a smarter, more connected world. TE Connectivity is building this future reality today. It’s an ambitious undertaking, and getting there will require devices that can operate within a much broader bandwidth at incomparably higher speeds. And not only will these devices need to be faster and more adaptable, they’ll need to be smaller, lighter, more economical, and superabundant—TE foresee billions of connected devices built with more than a trillion sensors. It’s going to be awesome, and it’s going to change everything. But 5G isn’t some far-off dream: TE is already designing and building devices to support the increased speed, capacity, and bandwidth of 5G networks.

The next generation of speed is here and TE is leading the industry with a full spectrum of ultra-compact, impossibly powerful solutions for optimizing 5G connectivity. From integrating and expanding the internet of things to reimagining public transportation, 5G’s faster, safer networks will augment and empower every industry on earth. Billions of people will live in a 5G world within the next decade, and it will take uncompromising, innovative components to set products apart.

As an authorized distributor for TE Connectivity, Heilind Asia provides TE’s products and also value added services. Heilind Asia supports both original equipment and contract manufacturers in all market segments of the electronics industry, stocking products from the industry’s leading manufacturers in 25 component categories, with a particular focus on interconnect, electromechanical, fastener/hardware and sensor products.

About Heilind Electronics:

Founded in 1974, Heilind Electronics, Inc. (www.heilind.com) is one of the world’s leading distributors of connectors, relays, switches, thermal management & circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire & cable, wiring accessories and insulation & identification products, fastener/hardware and sensor products. Heilind has over 40 facilities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mainland China.

Heilind Asia Pacific (www.heilindasia.com) commenced operations in Dec 2012, and now has 20 locations throughout Asia. Its industry leading service offering to customers in Asia Pacific is the result of a commitment to the belief of “Distribution As It Should Be”. Learn more at www.heilindasia.com and on Facebook, WeChat, Weibo and Twitter.

About TE CONNECTIVITY:

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) is a $13 billion global technology and manufacturing leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive, and connected future. For more than 75 years, our connectivity and sensor solutions, proven in the harshest environments, have enabled advancements in transportation, industrial applications, medical technology, energy, data communications, and the home. With 78,000 employees, including more than 7,000 engineers, working alongside customers in nearly 150 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS.

Learn more at www.te.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, WeChat and Twitter.

TE Connectivity, TE, TE connectivity (logo), and EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS are trademarks of the TE Connectivity Ltd. family of companies.

Other logos, product(s) and/or company names might be trademarks of their respective owners.

