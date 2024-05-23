The*gamehers’s CS2 Wildcard Qualifier Watch Party Takes Over MomoCon

the*gamehers, a trailblazing organization dedicated to fostering inclusivity and excellence in gaming, is thrilled to announce its upcoming watch party at MomoCon Atlanta on May 26, 2024, from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM EST. This exclusive event will showcase the excitement and intensity of the Wildcard Qualifier Tournament (the*gamehers Cup) featuring four elite female-led teams competing in CS2.

The wildcard qualifier offers a prize pool of $5,000 USD prize pool, including $3,500 for the first-place winner and $1,500 for the runner-up.

Notably, the winning team of the TGH Wildcard Qualifier will secure a spot in the Thunderpick World Championship North American Qualifier, scheduled to take place from June 4 to 9, 2024. The tournament is a part of the Thunderpick World Championship, where the best CS2 teams worldwide compete for the highest prize ever sponsored by an esports betting brand to date – $1,000,000 prize pool.

Confirmed teams for the The*gamehers Wildcard Qualifier on May 26 include:

FlyQuest RED (Rank 161)

Shimmer (Rank 168)

Karma (Rank 174)

Limitless Angels (Rank 188)

About the*gamehers

the*gamehers is a global community dedicated to supporting and empowering women and femme-identifying gamers and industry professionals. Through events, workshops, and online platforms, the*gamehers aims to create a more inclusive and diverse gaming industry.