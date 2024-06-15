Traverse Bay Farms Opens Salsa Bar in Downtown Elk Rapids

Traverse Bay Farms, the #1 nationally award-winning fruit-salsa brand in America, is thrilled to announce their “Salsa Bar” in downtown Elk Rapids.

Traverse Bay Farms, the #1 nationally award-winning fruit-salsa and super fruit brand in America, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of their salsa bar in downtown Elk Rapids. This salsa bar offers a unique opportunity for customers to sample a wide variety of Traverse Bay Farms’ award-winning salsas and other gourmet products. In addition to the wide array of salsa, visitors can also purchase any number of their other all-natural products including cherry juice, no-added sugar dried cherries, cherry capsules and more.

A Flavorful Experience Awaits

The Traverse Bay Farms Salsa Bar is designed to be a culinary destination where food enthusiasts and casual shoppers alike can explore the rich flavors that have earned Traverse Bay Farms 42 national food awards. The tasting features the innovative Traverse Bay Farms Salsa Bar, where visitors can indulge in a delightful array of fruit salsas, each crafted with as much locally-grown produce as possible and creative recipes.

Salsa Bar Downtown Elk Rapids

Traverse Bay Farms invites the community to enjoy samples and more.

Free Salsa Samples: Guests can sample a variety of salsas, from the sweet and spicy cherry salsa, peach salsa to the bacon habernao hot bacon salsa.

Food Pairing Ideas: Enjoy quick-n-easy food pairing ideas to enjoy their nationally award-winning products with every meal of the day.

Exclusive Promotions: Enjoy "Pop Up" special discounts and sales.

Sampling sessions will be held on Fridays and Saturdays at the Traverse Bay Farms Salsa Bar, giving visitors ample opportunity to discover their new favorite flavors.

A Destination for Food Lovers

“We are excited to have our salsa bar downtown Elk Rapids,” said Andy LaPointe, Director of Marketing of Traverse Bay Farms. “This space allows us to connect with our customers in a more personal way and share the passion and craftsmanship that goes into every jar of salsa. We look forward to welcoming everyone to experience the exceptional flavors that have made us the top award-winning fruit-salsa brand in the nation.”

For more information, visit our website at www.TraverseBayFarms.com or contact them toll-free at 1-877-746-7477.

About Traverse Bay Farms / Fruit Advantage

Winner of 38+ national food awards at America’s largest and most competitive food competitions. Traverse Bay Farms is the #1 award winning super fruit company in America.

Offering an all-natural line of fruit salsa, fruit barbecue, dried fruit including dried cherries, dried blueberries and more. In addition, Traverse Bay Farms offers cherry juice concentrate and teaches about health benefits of cherry juice.

Fruit Advantage is the sister brand an offers a complete line of condition-specific, fruit-based supplements including tart cherry capsules, blueberry capsules, pomegranate capsules. In addition, Fruit Advantage offers a patented formula combining tart cherries with glucosamine and chondriotin. This one-of-a-kind supplement is called Cherry Prime – Complete Muscle and Joint Complex.