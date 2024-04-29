ThoughtSol Infotech is Certified as the ‘Great Place To Work’ in the Fifth Consecutive Year

ThoughtSol Infotech Pvt. Ltd, a leading IT system integrator and cloud services provider firm, has been certified as Great Place To Work . The prestigious recognition underscores ThoughtSol’s commitment of cultivating an inclusive, supportive, and empowering work environment.

Sharing his views on the recent achievement, Mr. Vinet Kuumar Founder & CEO, ThoughtSol Infotech Pvt. Ltd said, “Receiving the certification for the 5th consecutive year showcases team’s perseverance and commitment to strive for excellence in workplace practices. As the leaders, we will continue to solicit our employees’ feedback and address the major concerns and the ongoing industry trends to match the highest standards of workplace protocols.”

These achievements result from a favorable atmosphere, robust staff involvement, equilibrium between work and personal life, ongoing learning, and prioritizing customer needs. These foundations propel ThoughtSol Infotech’s advancement, guaranteeing the team’s welfare and consistent acknowledgment as one of the premier workplaces for women. Our unwavering dedication remains to steadily foster a reliable and high-performing environment for all female staff members.

About ThoughtSol:

ThoughtSol Infotech is a one-stop solution for all comprehensive IT solutions and services, offering end-to-end integrated solutions tailored to the client’s demands. As a prominent, youthful, and dynamic IT system integrator and cloud services provider firm, the organization strives to stay in the lead when it comes to technology, services, and solutions in order to allow businesses to capitalize on their potential in this digitally driven world.

The motto that the organization strives upon is “Happy Employees = Happy Customers”, emphasizing the crucial link between employee satisfaction and customer satisfaction. This principle guides ThoughtSol Infotech in fostering a positive work environment where employees feel valued, supported, and motivated to deliver exceptional service to clients. Overall, ThoughtSol Infotech aims to not only meet but exceed the expectations of its clients, ensuring their success in an ever-evolving digital landscape.

About Great Place To Work Certification

The “employer-of-choice” is an accolade that organizations strive to receive from the Great Place To Work Certification. It is the only award that is fully determined by the feedback that employees provide about their experiences at work, particularly in terms of a high-trust environment. In addition, the Certificatio serves as the industry standard for finding and recognizing great employee experience and is widely accepted by both employees and employers.

About Great Place To Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

