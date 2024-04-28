Equity Compensation Masterclass Webinar Series From myStockOptions.com Offers Special Opportunity For Financial Education And Training

The myStockOptions Equity Comp Masterclass offers a vital crash course in stock options and RSUs for all types of financial advisors, CPAs, attorneys, and others.

Few financial endeavors are more complex than understanding stock options, restricted stock, restricted stock units (RSUs), and employee stock purchase plans (ESPPs). While these valuable benefits can make a big difference in achieving both short-term and long-term financial goals, they can be tricky not only for employees but also for their financial, tax, and legal advisors.

myStockOptions.com, the leading online educational resource on all aspects of equity compensation, is holding a three-part masterclass webinar series in May and June on stock options, restricted stock and RSUs, ESPPs, the taxation that applies to them, and the related financial planning. The 2024 Equity Comp Masterclass offers a special and highly engaging crash course in which financial advisors, CPAs, Enrolled Agents, attorneys, and anyone else who counsels or seeks to advise clients with stock compensation can learn valuable knowledge about these topics. Series completion includes a certificate showing that attendees are “myStockOptions Educated” on equity compensation.

Part 1 (May 2) and Part 2 (May 22) will cover essential topics (including taxation) and feature plentiful examples. These two 60-minute webinars will be presented by Bruce Brumberg (JD), the editor-in-chief and co-founder of myStockOptions.com and a Forbes.com contributor. Bruce is a highly respected expert who explains these topics in a practical, memorable, and engaging way.

Part 3 (June 12) will bring together all the fundamentals and taxation. The webinar will feature leading financial advisors actively working with clients who have equity compensation. They will provide their top tips and real-world case studies. Panelists:

– Megan Gorman (JD), Founder, Chequers Financial Management

– Chloé Moore (CFP®), Founder, Financial Staples

– Danika Waddell (CFP®, RLP®, CSLP®), Founder, Xena Financial Planning

– Daniel Zajac (CFP®, EA), Managing Partner, Zajac Group

– Bruce Brumberg (JD), Editor-in-Chief and Co-Founder, myStockOptions (moderator)

“Whether attendees are new to stock comp or want to sharpen their knowledge, these webinars will provide practical info, insights, and training to maximize success,” says Mr. Brumberg.

Masterclass Webinar Details

Attendees can register for the whole masterclass series of three webinars (including certificate) at a special package price or for any of the individual webinars, listed below:

Part 1: Stock Options

May 2 (1pm to 2pm ET, 10am to 11am PT)

1.0 CE credit for CFP, CPE, EA, CPWA/CIMA, and CEP/ECA

Part 2: Restricted Stock/RSUs & ESPPs

May 22 (1pm to 2pm ET, 10am to 11am PT)

1.0 CE credit for CFP, CPE, EA, CPWA/CIMA, and CEP/ECA

Part 3: Best Ideas From Top Advisors

June 12 (1pm to 2:40pm ET, 10am to 11:40am PT)

2.0 CE credits for CFP, CPE, EA, CPWA/CIMA, and CEP/ECA

Webinar registrants can watch live webinars or the webinar recordings on demand in streaming format. They receive detailed slide decks, handouts, and checklists.

