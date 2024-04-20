Pan India Internet Pvt. Ltd. and TTF Announce Tie up to Promote Tourism in India

Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh, India

Pan India Internet Pvt. Ltd., one of India’s leading IT solutions company has announced a tie-up with India’s biggest travel show network TTF (Travel & Tourism Fair), with an aim to promote the Travel & Tourism industry in the country.

TTF 2018 is scheduled to be held on July 13-14, 2018 at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC).



TTF is organised by Fairfest Media Limited, with more than 1500 Exhibitors from 61 countries and 35 Indian States / UTs, an ever-increasing number of foreign country representations, and a committed visitorship of more than 186,000 visitors, TTF together with OTM is the largest network of Travel Shows in India.

Pan India Internet Pvt. Ltd. with an experience of more than 18 years in the Internet & IT sector of the country, is focusing on promoting the event digitally and on engaging newbies in the travel world, who want to give their company a great boost and exposure, to meet, mix and market.

CEO & MD of Pan India Internet Pvt Ltd, Mr. Raj Kumar Jalan says, “With a strong network base in Southern India our business solutions are helping many travel & tourism companies grow. We are proud to be a part of TTF, which looks at providing an annual marketing platform for the travel industry.”



For more details, please visit: http://www.ttfotm.com/.



About Pan India Internet Pvt. Ltd.

Pan India Internet Pvt. Ltd. focuses on the Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs) sector and helps them go online with its state-of-the-art Online Solutions. The company’s GETONLINE platform helps SMEs to address the 3M Challenges of Digital Marketing & Online Visibility i.e. Making, Managing & Marketing, through a single platform.