Pan India Internet Pvt. Ltd. and TTF Announce Tie up to Promote Tourism in India

Jul 11, 2018 10:00 IST
Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh, India
Pan India Internet Pvt. Ltd., one of India’s leading IT solutions company has announced a tie-up with India’s biggest travel show network TTF (Travel & Tourism Fair), with an aim to promote the Travel & Tourism industry in the country.
TTF 2018 is scheduled to be held on July 13-14, 2018 at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC).
Pan India Internet Pvt. Ltd. with an experience of more than 18 years in the Internet & IT sector of the country, is focusing on promoting the event digitally and on engaging newbies in the travel world, who want to give their company a great boost and exposure, to meet, mix and market.
CEO & MD of Pan India Internet Pvt Ltd, Mr. Raj Kumar Jalan says, “With a strong network base in Southern India our business solutions are helping many travel & tourism companies grow. We are proud to be a part of TTF, which looks at providing an annual marketing platform for the travel industry.”
Pan India Internet Pvt. Ltd. focuses on the Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs) sector and helps them go online with its state-of-the-art Online Solutions. The company’s GETONLINE platform helps SMEs to address the 3M Challenges of Digital Marketing & Online Visibility i.e. Making, Managing & Marketing, through a single platform.