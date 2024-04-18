Suzuki Motorcycle India expands its footprint in Kerala

Further expanding its reach in Kerala, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. (SMIPL), the two-wheeler subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan, today inaugurated its new dealership – Indus Suzuki in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.

Located at Sarada Complex, Step Junction, Near Bharat Petroleum Pump, Mannanthala, Thiruvananthapuram, Indus Suzuki offers a unique experience to its customers in the city. The dealership is dedicated to addressing diverse sales requirements and is equipped with infrastructure to deliver the highest standards of After Sales Service.

Welcoming the new business partner to Suzuki family, Mr. Devashish Handa, Executive Vice President, Sales & After Sales, Suzuki Motorcycle India said, “Inaugurating our new dealership in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, marks our efforts to not only come closer to our customers in the city but also to establish Suzuki’s high standards of customer experience. We extend our gratitude to the promoters of our new dealership, M/s Indus Motor Company Private Limited, for their confidence in Brand Suzuki. Our commitment of expanding a network of Dealerships nationwide remains steadfast, ensuring that customers have access to quality offerings and an elevated purchasing experience.”

Indus Suzuki offers a complete range of Suzuki’s domestic scooters and motorcycles. This includes Suzuki Avenis, Access 125, Burgman Street, Burgman EX, V-Strom SX, Gixxer SF250, Gixxer 250, Gixxer SF & Gixxer. Additionally, this dealership will provide the latest range of accessories, apparel, and merchandise offered by the company.