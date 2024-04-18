Japan – Eisai’s Antiepileptic Drug Fycompa Injection Formulation Launched In Japan

Eisai Co., Ltd. announced today that the injection formulation of its in-house discovered antiepileptic drug (AED) Fycompa (perampanel hydrate) for intravenous (IV) infusion has been launched in Japan. The injection formulation of Fycompa received manufacturing and marketing approval on January 18, 2024 and was included in the Japan’s National Health Insurance (NHI) Drug Price List today.

Fycompa is a first-in-class AED discovered at Eisai’s Tsukuba Research Laboratories. The agent is a selective, noncompetitive AMPA receptor antagonist that is postulated to reduce neuronal hyper-excitation associated with seizures by targeting glutamate activity at AMPA receptors on postsynaptic membranes. Two oral formulations of Fycompa are available in Japan: a tablet and a fine granule formulation. Due to concern about the risks of seizures associated with interruption of administration when the drug cannot be taken orally temporarily, such as during surgery, it is suggested that epilepsy patients should continue treatment via routes other than oral administration.

Since Fycompa is the only AMPA receptor antagonist-based AED, Eisai developed this injection formulation to meet the needs of patients who are unable to use oral administration, and leading to the launch today.

Eisai considers neurology, including epilepsy, a therapeutic area of focus. As a human health care company, Eisai pursues its mission to provide “seizure freedom” to a greater number of patients with epilepsy. Eisai remains committed to further addressing the diverse needs of, and increasing the benefits provided to, patients with epilepsy and their families.

