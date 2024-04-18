DSI’s Urban Operations Summit Announced

The 2024 Urban Operations Summit will focus on the tools, techniques, and training required to navigate the future urban battlefield. Speakers will discuss the development of technology and tactics needed to navigate expansive subterranean and urban terrain. Presentations will highlight the current ground conflicts ongoing both in Israel and Ukraine, recent changes to military doctrine, modern training strategies, and the development of innovative technologies aimed at supporting Warfighters in urban landscapes.

This year’s forum will examine how the U.S. military is preparing and training for operations within an urban setting. Discussions will highlight the technologies needed for combat in large cities, planning for subterranean operations, and the challenges of urban warfare. The event will also have a panel emphasizing the importance of utilizing virtual training and wargaming to adequately prepare, plan, and train for operations in urban landscapes. Attendees at the Urban Operations Summit will have the unique opportunity to discuss and ask questions to key decision makers, subject experts, policy advisors, and solution providers to ensure mission success in the future urban battlefield.

Key Discussion Topics of the 2024 Summit:

– Preparing to execute large-scale DoD combat operations in urban terrain

– Rapidly acquiring capabilities to enable operator success in urban operations

– Transforming the Army to ensure warfighting readiness in the future battlefield

– Leading SOCOM to meet the challenges of a new era

– Utilizing virtual training & wargaming for urban operations

– Preparing the USMC for an increasingly urban operating environment

– Preparing to fight in complex environments through readiness & partnership

– Employing next-generation technologies to provide SOF a competitive advantage in future operations

– Enhancing soldier survivability & lethality through innovative overmatch capabilities

Sponsorship and exhibit opportunities are now open. Active-duty US military and government attend complimentary. Those interested in learning more or asking questions, please visit https://urbanops.dsigroup.org/ or contact Emma Watters at ewatters@dsigroup.org.