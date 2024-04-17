OnePlus Celebrates Fur Babies at Pawtraits 2.0

Bridging the gap between technology and everyday joy, OnePlus, the global technology brand held Pawtraits 2.0 – capturing the beauty of canines and felines of Mumbai, India. This unique, photography-focused gathering enabled OnePlus users and pet lovers across the bustling metropolitan to capture beautiful, professional portraits of their powered by the 4th Gen Hasselblad Camera System for Mobile on the latest flagships – the OnePlus 12.

With over 140+ fur friends captured in professional portraits, Pawtraits 2.0 also provided a day filled with fun, camaraderie, and the shared love of pets. With multiple styles of photography and videography powered by the OnePlus 12, attendees enjoyed various activities, ensuring something for everyone and their beloved animals.

“We are incredibly proud of the success of Pawtraits 2.0. This event showcased the OnePlus 12’s exceptional camera capabilities, highlighting our commitment to creating unique experiences for our ever-growing OnePlus Community.”, said Ishita Grover, Director of Marketing at OnePlus India. “We have made immense strides with the 4th Gen Hasselblad Camera System, enabling our community to capture their beloved pets in breathtaking detail that mirrors professional photography. Each portrait tells a story, and we’re thrilled to help our users tell these stories through stunning portraits, that they will cherish forever.”

At the heart of the Pawtraits 2.0’s success was the OnePlus 12, equipped with cutting-edge camera technology designed to capture every detail and emotion of the pets with unparalleled clarity and depth. The OnePlus 12 boasts a 50MP wide-angle camera complemented by the Sony LYT-808 sensor, ensuring every whisker and wag is caught in stunning detail.

OnePlus’ latest advancements in the Hasselblad Portrait Mode have significantly elevated the photography experience, especially for capturing dynamic and expressive portraits of pets. Simulating the bokeh and flares of Hasselblad cameras equipped with XCD 30, 65, and 90V lenses, the OnePlus 12 provided an authentic depth of field, creating seamless transitions between the animal and the background, which was crucial when capturing pets in their spontaneous moments.

OnePlus is committed to continuing its tradition of community-first events, and Pawtraits 2.0 has set a new benchmark for what is possible when technology meets passion.