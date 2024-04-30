Hong Kong – East Car Park of Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge Macao Frontier Post resumes charging parking fee with effective from May 1

East Car Park of Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge Macao Frontier Post resumes charging parking fee with effective from May 1 ******************************************************************************************



The Transport Department today (April 30) reminded members of the public that, as announced by the Transport Bureau of Macao, the charging for parking light vehicles at the East Car Park of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge (HZMB) Macao Frontier Post at a uniform parking fee of MOP$10 per hour or any part of an hour will resume from midnight on May 1 (Wednesday).

By then, all light vehicles using the East Car Park (including private cars holding regular quotas, as well as private cars under Northbound Travel for Hong Kong Vehicles or HZMB Macao Port Park-and-Ride Scheme) are required to pay parking fees.

For details, please refer to the website of the Transport Bureau of Macao (available in Chinese only): www.dsat.gov.mo/dsat/news_detail.aspx?a_id=0C675B68665316F2546A32D2E77DCA23.

