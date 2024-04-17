Namma Yatri announces the Launch of Zero Commission Cabs in Bengaluru

Namma Yatri, India’s leading people-first mobility app, is proud to announce the launch of cab services in Bengaluru. Addressing the prevalent issues of high commissions and lack of transparency, Namma Yatri pioneers and is dedicated to a lifetime zero-commission, direct-to-driver model. This strategic shift not only enhances driver income but also fosters improved vehicle maintenance and elevated customer experiences. Aligned with the ethos of transparency and community collaboration, Namma Yatri proudly operates within the ONDC network, offering 100% open data and open-source code. Additionally, Namma Yatri takes the lead as the first app to embrace the latest Pricing Guidelines set forth by the Karnataka Government. This commitment ensures fair pricing practices, eliminating unjustified surge pricing during peak hours for the benefit of customers and drivers alike.

Namma Yatri’s cabs, like its autos, prioritize transparency and efficiency. It offers cab services – Non-AC Mini, AC Mini, Sedan and XL Cab, catering to diverse customer needs. Non-AC Mini Cab, a unique addition, addresses frequent misunderstandings between drivers and customers regarding AC usage. It sets clear service expectations and competitive pricing for budget-conscious customers while promoting eco-friendly rides. The app will soon introduce inter-city, rentals, scheduled rides and open up across Karnataka. It will also accommodate special requests like disability-friendly rides, extra luggage, traveling with pets, and trips to public transport hubs.

Dr. Ramalinga Reddy, Minister of Transport and Muzrai, Govt. of Karnataka inaugurated the event and said, “I am proud to inaugurate this milestone event for Namma Yatri, Karnataka’s own homegrown app. Their community-centric approach and pioneering efforts in driver welfare set a commendable precedent. I applaud their commitment to innovation, transparency, and inclusivity, and wish them success with the cab service launch”.

At the launch event, Mr. Shaik Salauddin, Elected National General Secretary, The Indian Federation Of App Based Transport Workers (IFAT), said, “We congratulate Namma Yatri for developing a direct-to-driver, open mobility platform to empower our community and offer fair pay and mutual respect. It will amplify welfare schemes for gig and platform workers”. The cab drivers present during the event pledged to deliver “Sakkath Service” for excellence in customer service.

Mr. Magizhan Selvan, Chief Executive Officer at Namma Yatri, emphasized, “Namma Yatri isn’t merely an app; it represents a transformative approach to addressing mobility challenges on a large scale. We are dedicated to empowering drivers through cutting-edge technology at an optimal cost, fostering satisfaction among both drivers and commuters. We have received strong support from the cab driver community. Our driver wellness programs, initiatives for safety and sakkath-service are adapted for the cab driver community. Ensuring driver satisfaction translates directly into providing the best service to valued customers.”

Namma Yatri already has 25,000 cab drivers and aims to onboard over 1 lakh drivers in the next six months. With its innovative product features and community-led approach, Namma Yatri commits to fast pickups, low cancellations, affordable prices, and reliable service. Namma Yatri’s foray into cabs highlights its commitment to revolutionizing urban mobility in Bengaluru through technology and people-first approach. As the platform continues to grow, it remains focused on fostering a sustainable and inclusive transportation ecosystem that benefits all stakeholders.