Prime Video to Release the Music Special Hip Hop World Hosted by Lenny Santiago on April 16

Special features DJ Khaled and Lola Brooke

Brooke to debut “Touch Down in Paris” an original track exclusively available on Amazon Music

CULVER CITY, California – WEBWIRE – Wednesday, April 10, 2024

Today, Prime Video announced the release of Hip Hop World, a music special hosted by music industry titan Lenny Santiago, on April 16. The special follows Grammy Award-winning artist DJ Khaled and Billboard-charting recording artist Lola Brooke as they look for inspiration in the cities they explore. In the special, Khaled takes us on another inspiring trip to Jamaica for a behind the scenes look at the making of his music video for These Streets Know My Name. Following the special, Brooke will debut Touch Down in Paris, an original track exclusively on Amazon Music. Hip Hop World will be available on Prime Video in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Germany, Austria, France, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, French Polynesia, Guatemala, Mexico, New Zealand, Nicaragua, Panama, UK, U.S., Uruguay, and Venezuela. It will also be available on Amazon Freevee in the U.S., UK, Germany, and Austria.

Hip-hop, originating from a small block in the Bronx, has evolved into a global phenomenon, marked by the worlds recognition and celebration of its 50-year legacy in 2023. This brand new special, hosted by Lenny S., acknowledges the future of the genre and takes us on an international journey with todays biggest hip hop artists as they find musical inspiration in cities around the world.

DJ Khaled, a major force in the music industry, mogul, executive, mega producer and recording artist, known as the Anthem King and commonly referred to as the Quincy Jones of Hip Hop & R&B, has made dozens of chart topping hit records featuring Jay-Z, Kanye West, Rihanna, Drake, Chris Brown, Ludacris, T.I., French Montana, Future, Big Sean, Rick Ross, John Legend, Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne, among others. Khaled has always found inspiration in the dancehall music of Jamaica. In 2021, he made history uniting reggae legends Buju Banton, Capleton, Barrington Levy and Bounty Killer for his track Where I Come From.

Amazon Music Breakthrough Artist, Lola Brooke, who is also releasing her project Dennis Daughter (Deluxe Version) on April 19, does an intimate exploration of Paris with Lenny S. The Brooklyn born rapper, who took the world by storm in 2022 with her viral hit single Dont Play With It, has always dreamed of visiting Paris and understanding the origins of rap in France. Lenny takes Lola on a tour of some of his favorite places as she finds inspiration for her Amazon Music Original track Touch Down in Paris. The special also introduces noted guests along the journey who help the artists find inspiration for their music including Buju Banton, Usain Bolt, Mokobe, Mr. Leggo, Jean Biggie Sebastian and more.

Lenny Santiago, also known as Lenny S., is a veteran music business executive with over two decades of experience in the music industry. Santiago has played a pivotal role in shaping modern hip-hop culture as we know it, most notably known for working closely with the iconic rapper Shawn Jay-Z Carter. Lenny contributed to the A&R process for several of Jays multi-platinum albums, collectively amassing over 55 million records sold worldwide.

Hip Hop World is executive produced by Jason Offor and Lenny Santiago. Additionally, Steven Cantor, Jamie Schutz, and Jessica Cozzetta will serve as executive producers, along with co-executive producer John Faratzis, for Stick Figure Productions. Michael Rapino, Vaughn Trudeau, and Ryan Kroft will also be executive producers for Live Nation Productions. The special is produced by Stick Figure Productions.

