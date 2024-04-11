Manipal Hospital Baner launches a clinic to offer treatment to athletes with sports injuries

In an effort to offer specialized treatment for sports-related injuries, Manipal Hospital, Baner, has introduced a specialized sports injury clinic on Thursday. Mr. Mandar Dalvi, an ex-Ranji player from Maharashtra and the Head Coach of the Maharashtra Ladies Team with a BCCI Level 3 Coaching certification & Mr. Anil Walhekar ex-Ranji player from Maharashtra inaugurated the clinic. With dedicated experts specializing in the treatment of sports-related injuries, the clinic will provide services including sports physiotherapy and sports nutrition, along with advanced treatment options.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Anand Jadhav, HOD and consultant, Orthopaedic, Manipal Hospital, Baner, said, “Athletes, regardless of their skill level or sport, often push their bodies to the limits in pursuit of excellence. This dedication and intensity inevitably increase the risk of sports-related injuries. Therefore, having access to a specialized sports injury clinic is important for athletes. With the launch of this specialized clinic, we aim to provide specialized care and treatment for all orthopedic sports injuries under one roof. With a team of highly experienced orthopedic sports injury experts and our modern infrastructure, we are equipped to manage injuries among athletes across all age groups.”

About Manipal Hospitals

As a pioneer in healthcare, Manipal Hospitals is among the top healthcare providers in India serving over 6 million patients annually. Its focus is to develop an affordable, high quality healthcare framework through its multispecialty and tertiary care delivery spectrum and further extend it to out of hospital care. With the completion of acquisition of Columbia Asia Hospitals Private Limited, Vikram Hospital (Bengaluru) Private Limited and AMRI Hospitals Limited, the integrated network today has a pan-India footprint of 33 hospitals across 17 cities with 9,500+ beds, and a talented pool of 5,000 doctors and an employee strength of over 16,000.

Manipal Hospitals provides comprehensive curative and preventive care for a multitude of patients from around the globe. Manipal Hospitals is NABH, AAHRPP accredited and most of the hospitals in its network are NABL, ER, Blood Bank accredited and recognized for Nursing Excellence. Manipal Hospitals has also been recognised the most respected and patient-recommended hospital in India through various consumer surveys.