Hong Kong – Hong Kong Customs seizes suspected dangerous drugs worth about $2.2 million (with photo)

Hong Kong Customs seizes suspected dangerous drugs worth about $2.2 million (with photo) ****************************************************************************************



Hong Kong Customs yesterday (April 6) seized about 9.5 kilograms of suspected cannabis buds and about 30 grams of suspected crack cocaine with a total estimated market value of about $2.2 million in Yuen Long. A man suspected to be connected with the case was arrested.

During an anti-narcotics operation conducted in the vicinity of Yuen Long last night, Customs officers intercepted a 47-year-old man and found about 2.8kg of suspected cannabis buds inside two plastic bags carried by him. He was then arrested. Customs officers later escorted the arrested man to his rented flat nearby for a search, and further seized about 6.7kg of suspected cannabis buds, 30g of suspected crack cocaine and a batch of drug packaging paraphernalia.

Upon follow-up investigations, Customs officers further seized about 20g of suspected cannabis buds in another residential flat rented by the arrested man in Yuen Long.

The arrested man has been charged with three counts of trafficking in a dangerous drug. He will appear at the Tuen Mun Magistrates’ Courts tomorrow (April 8).

Under the Dangerous Drugs Ordinance, trafficking in a dangerous drug is a serious offence. The maximum penalty upon conviction is a fine of $5 million and life imprisonment. Members of the public may report any suspected drug trafficking activities to Customs’ 24-hour hotline 2545 6182 or its dedicated crime-reporting email account (crimereport@customs.gov.hk) or online form (eform.cefs.gov.hk/form/ced002/).