Northrop Grumman and EpiSci to Collaborate on Advanced Autonomy Capabilities

REDONDO BEACH, Calif. – WEBWIRE – Wednesday, April 3, 2024

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) is collaborating with EpiSci to further develop advanced, trusted autonomous tactical solutions for the United States and its allies.

EpiScis TacticalAI software will integrate into Northrop Grummans aeronautics system architecture to accelerate the delivery of advanced autonomous solutions.

Northrop Grumman collaborates with innovative small businesses, like EpiSci, to help meet the needs of our customers, said Tom Pieronek, chief technology officer and vice president, research and technology, Aeronautics Systems, Northrop Grumman. Collaboration is one way to rapidly bring new capabilities to the warfighter while building upon Northrop Grummans decades of autonomy experience to create distinct advantages over adversarial threats.

Using the U.S. governments open-architecture design, Northrop Grummans autonomy solutions are able to incorporate third-party collaborative platform technologies that allow uncrewed aircraft systems to adapt to changing mission requirements and provide flexibility to military commanders in complex environments.

We look forward to working with Northrop Grumman, said Dr. Dan Javorsek, chief technology officer, EpiSci. Integrating our software into their hardware and control systems, we can better deliver trusted autonomous solutions that are critical for our warfighters mission success.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman is a leading global aerospace and defense technology company. Our pioneering solutions equip our customers with the capabilities they need to connect and protect the world, and push the boundaries of human exploration across the universe. Driven by a shared purpose to solve our customers toughest problems, our employees define possible every day.

About EpiSci

EpiSci is a software company that develops next generation, operator trusted autonomy and AI solutions for a secure future. TacticalAIs technology advances mission-critical autonomy solutions for human-machine teaming and enables cognitive sensing, adaptive communications and networking systems, and next generation battle management command and control (BMC2). EpiSci delivers unmatched speed and performance as the preferred partner for defense agencies and industry teams. Learn more at EpiSci and follow EpiSci on LinkedIn.