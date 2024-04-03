Hong Kong – Correctional officer stops assault on detainee

Correctional officer stops assault on detainee **********************************************



A correctional officer stopped a detainee assaulting another detainee at Nei Kwu Correctional Institution today (April 3).

At 1.42pm today, a 47-year-old female detainee attacked a 33-year-old female detainee with a plastic stool inside a dayroom. The officer at the scene immediately stopped the assailant and called for reinforcement.

During the incident, the victim sustained injury to her head. After examination and treatment by the institution Medical Officer, she was referred to a public hospital for further treatment. The assailant did not sustain any injuries.

The case has been reported to the Police for investigation.

The two detainees were detained in Nei Kwu Correctional Institution under the Immigration Ordinance in January 2024.