Notice on Rotating Chairman Tenure 2024

Saturday, March 30, 2024

In accordance with Huaweis Rotating Chairman system, Mr. Xu Zhijun (Eric Xu) will assume the position of Rotating and Acting Chairman of Huawei from April 1, 2024 to September 30, 2024. During his term, Mr. Xu will serve as the companys top leader, and head the Board of Directors and its Executive Committee.

Biography of Mr. Xu Zhijun (Eric Xu):

Mr. Xu joined Huawei in 1993 and has served as President of the Wireless Network Product Line, Chief Strategy & Marketing Officer, Chief Products & Solutions Officer, Chairman of the Investment Review Board, Rotating CEO of Huawei, and Chairman of the Strategy & Development Committee (SDC). Currently, Mr. Xu serves as Deputy Chairman of the Board and Rotating Chairman of Huawei.