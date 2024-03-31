Alchemical Motion: Group Art Exhibiton at Artspace Warehouse

From Clara Berta’s exploration of memory and heritage to Harrison Gilman’s dynamic gestural abstractions, Greet Helsen’s ethereal use of acrylic and watercolor, Gail Titus’ intuitive approach to form and texture, to Taylour Martin’s deeply personal creations fostering profound connections, Alchemical Motion promises a mesmerizing journey into the realms of artistry and transformation.

Exploring themes such as the ebb and flow of memory, the significance of personal heritage, the passing of physical time, desire, grief, and love, Clara Berta’s paintings reflect her Hungarian roots. The joyful use of traditional clothing colors and the predominant theme of water convey its natural healing properties. Infused with reminders of her travels, Berta’s abstract works express unexpected sequences of patterns and distortion of perspectives and subconscious spaces.

Harrison Gilman initiates his original paintings with a layer of fast-paced gestural abstraction. Some of his artworks remain in the purely abstract stage, while others evolve into deliberate characters, shapes, and symbols. These pieces serve as landscapes and portraits of the artist’s subconscious, exposing hidden layers beneath the surface of his mind. Gilman reflects on the challenges of navigating the material world and distractions, stating, “It’s so easy to get caught up in the material world and all the distractions and what we think we’re feeling and what we should be feeling versus whatever is actually going on.”

In Greet Helsen’s abstract works, mainly using acrylic but incorporating watercolor for lightness, shimmering colors are transparent and accentuated by ink lines. This technique reflects and highlights large swathes of color, giving the paintings an unmistakable lightness and softness. Harmonious combinations of bright color blocks and lines dance against white backgrounds.

Spontaneously and intuitively working without regard to realistic forms, Gail Titus focuses on textures, colors, and interesting shapes. Her artworks are created by intuitively applying paint to canvas using brushes, scrapers, water bottles, and other objects. Titus describes her process as evolving, with certain areas feeling undeveloped, prompting her to methodically rework those areas until the artwork gradually feels resolved.

Taylour Martin’s creations bear a deeply personal essence, drawing inspiration from the belief that every individual possesses an innate artist within them, waiting to express themselves on the canvas. Her artistic mission revolves around granting that permission and encouraging others to channel their innermost feelings and thoughts onto the blank canvas, fostering a connection between the artist and the art that is truly profound.

Alchemical Motion

April 27, 2024 – May 31, 2024

Opening: Saturday, April 27, 2024, 4:00 – 6:00 PM