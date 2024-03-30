River Valley Smile Center’s Successful Mission in Jamaica

River Valley Smile Center is pleased to announce the successful completion of its 22nd annual humanitarian trip to Jamaica. Led by Dr. Charles Liggett, a dedicated team of dental professionals embarked on a mission to provide essential dental care to underprivileged communities in Jamaica.

During the trip, Dr. Liggett and members of the team tirelessly worked to improve oral health outcomes for hundreds of individuals in need. With unwavering dedication, they conducted numerous dental extractions, ensuring that patients received necessary treatment to alleviate pain and improve overall oral health.

Additionally, the hygienists worked tirelessly, providing thorough cleanings to countless patients, promoting preventive dental care and hygiene practices to foster long-term oral health.

In line with their commitment to restoring smiles and confidence, the team at River Valley Smile Center also crafted approximately 100 dentures, transforming the lives of individuals who had been living with missing teeth.

Reflecting on the experience, Dr. Ligett expressed his gratitude, stating, “We made a lot of people very happy. We had an amazing time and can’t wait until next year!”

The humanitarian trip to Jamaica underscores River Valley Smile Center’s ongoing dedication to serving communities in need, both locally and internationally. By providing essential dental care and restoring smiles, the practice continues to embody its commitment to improving oral health and overall well-being.

