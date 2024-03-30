Liberty Tax Announces Expansion of Its Leadership Team

Liberty Tax welcomes its newest member to its leadership team, Michael Miller as Chief Operating Officer. Michael brings over 35 years of experience in leading franchise organizations. Most recently, he served as Group Vice President – Franchise Operations at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, overseeing support for over 5,000 franchisees.

His responsibilities encompass providing company-wide leadership, management, and vision. He will play a pivotal role in guiding Liberty Tax towards the successful execution of growth-focused initiatives while fostering strong and collaborative relationships with our franchisees.

“I’m thrilled to be joining a company like Liberty Tax that embodies an owner-focused and client-centric business model. It’s exciting to be part of a team that prioritizes both the needs of its owners and the satisfaction of its clients,” says Michael Miller.

“Michael is the perfect person to help us attain our vision of being trusted locally and respected nationally. He is enthusiastic about infusing Liberty Tax with his hospitality-driven mindset, passion for people, and extensive operational acumen,” says Scott Terrell, CEO Liberty Tax.

About Liberty Tax

At Liberty Tax, our clients are looking for someone they can trust, a price they can afford, and to either owe less on taxes or get their largest possible refund. Our 12,000+ tax professionals across the United States offer free tax consultations, in-office and remote tax prep, and a variety of other services. Our offices average a 4.8-star rating on Google and 95% of all our reviews are positive. We’re committed to building long-term relationships and establishing ourselves as trusted tax experts for life. See why our customers choose us at: https://www.libertytax.com/about-us