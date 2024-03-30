Hong Kong – Special announcement on fire in Yuen Long

Special announcement on fire in Yuen Long *****************************************



A fire broke out at warehouses at Pak Sha Tsuen, Yuen Long at 1.16pm today (March 29). The Fire Services Department is conducting a firefighting operation.

Members of the public who are being affected by the smoke and an unusual odour carried by the wind are advised to close their doors and windows and stay calm.