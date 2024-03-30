Hilton and American Express Introduce Enhanced Hilton Honors American Express Business Card with Rewards and Benefits to Help Business Owners Elevate Their Travel

MCLEAN, Va. & NEW YORK – WEBWIRE – Friday, March 29, 2024

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) and American Express (NYSE: AXP) introduced the enhanced Hilton Honors American Express Business Card, featuring new benefits and up to $240 each year in annual statement credits on eligible Hilton purchases, along with a simplified rewards structure to earn Hilton Honors Bonus Points wherever Card Members spend. The updated Card enables Card Members to use their business purchases to fuel future Hilton stays, all with the powerful backing of American Express.

At Hilton, we understand the importance of small and medium-sized businesses and are committed to providing unique offerings for business owners and travelers, said Mark Weinstein, chief marketing officer, Hilton. Together with American Express, were proud to unveil the newly-refreshed Hilton Honors American Express Business Card, that makes Card Members Hilton stays especially rewarding. Our Card benefits can elevate business owners travel experiences the accelerated points earned can be redeemed for work trips or unforgettable dream getaways.

American Express and Hilton have partnered for over 70 years to provide elevated service and benefits for our business customers, said Eva Reda, executive vice president, Global Commercial Services Products at American Express. Business owners have challenging, around-the-clock jobs, and they need rewards that can be used for business trips to meet with clients, suppliers, or team members or that can be used for personal trips to recharge and find new inspiration. The enhanced Hilton Honors American Express Business Card is designed to help Card Members balance work and life, rewarding business owners across both.

Rewarding, Flexible Benefits for Everyday Business Spend and Elevated Travel

Now with a sleek metal design, the newly enhanced Hilton Honors American Express Business Card provides accelerated ways for Card Members to earn rewards, an important need particularly for small businesses.

Earn 12X Hilton Honors Bonus Points for each dollar of eligible purchases charged on your Hilton Honors Business Card directly with a hotel or resort within the Hilton portfolio

(NEW) Earn 5X Hilton Honors Bonus Points on other purchases made using the Card on the first $100,000 in purchases each calendar year, 3X Points thereafter

Earn 5X Hilton Honors Bonus Points on other purchases made using the Card on the first $100,000 in purchases each calendar year, 3X Points thereafter (NEW) Earn up to $240 back each year on eligible Hilton purchases made on your Card, with up to $60 in statement credits per quarter

Earn up to $240 back each year on eligible Hilton purchases made on your Card, with up to $60 in statement credits per quarter (NEW) Complimentary National Car Rental Emerald Club Executive status. Enrollment in the complimentary Emerald Club program is required. Terms apply.

Complimentary National Car Rental Emerald Club Executive status. Enrollment in the complimentary Emerald Club program is required. Terms apply. Enjoy Complimentary Hilton Honors Gold status, with perks like an 80% Bonus on Base Points you earn on every stay, space-available room upgrades at select properties, and more

Upgrade to Hilton Honors Diamond status through the end of the next calendar year by spending $40,000 on eligible purchases on your Card in a calendar year to enjoy benefits like a 100% Bonus on Base Points you earn on every stay, premium Wi-Fi at select properties, and more

In addition to these benefits, the Hilton Honors American Express Business Card offers a number of built-in features that help small businesses seamlessly manage their accounts. Employee Cards can also be addedwith no annual membership fee.

With these new benefits, the Hilton Honors American Express Business Card will have an annual fee of $195 starting March 28, 2024. New Card Members can take advantage of a limited time welcome offer valid from March 28 June 5, 2024, to earn 175,000 Hilton Honors Bonus Points after spending $8,000 in eligible purchases on their new Card in their first six months of Card Membership. Terms apply.

The enhanced Hilton Honors American Express Business Card follows the recently enhanced Hilton Honors American Express Surpass and Aspire Cards, announced in October 2023 to consumer Card Members.

For more information, including terms and conditions, about the Hilton Honors American Express Business Card, visit here.

