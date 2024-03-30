easyJet and UNICEF launch ‘Every Child Can Fly’ campaign to support UNICEF’s goal to get every primary and lower secondary age child in school by 2030

WEBWIRE – Friday, March 29, 2024

easyJet and UNICEF are partnering to support UNICEFs education programmes and help every child access their right to a quality education

Every Child Can Fly campaign will support UNICEFs aspiration to achieve the universal right of quality education for all children by 2030

Customers flying with easyJet over the Easter holiday period have the opportunity to raise funds with easyJet cabin crew collecting donations onboardaround 40,000 flights

To date, through the partnership, easyJet customers have already raised almost 17 million towards UNICEFs appeals

easyJet and the worlds leading childrens organisation UNICEF have announced the new phase of their partnership to support UNICEFs goal of ensuring all children at primary and lower secondary levels are enrolled in school by 2030.

easyJet and UNICEFs Every Child Can Fly campaign will raise vital funds to change millions of childrens lives, including contributing toUNICEFs target ofproviding access to learning opportunities for 114 million children and digital education for148.6 million children around the world.

The onboard collection by easyJets cabin crew is now running in time for the busy holiday period, which will see the airline fly over five million customers across its network, who will have the opportunity to donate onboard around 40,000 flights towards the Every Child Can Fly campaign and support UNICEFs work in education.

In 2022, 70% of 10-year-olds in low- and middle-income countriescouldnot read and understand simple text. This figurehas worsened by 13%since COVID-19 school closures.

UNICEFs education roadmap aims to tackle the current globallearning crisis by helping to ensure all children have the right to a quality education, including during emergencies. The new Every Child Can Fly campaign will deliver fundraising efforts in the coming years to support UNICEFs aspiration to achieve every childs universal right to learn by 2030.

Johan Lundgren, easyJet CEO, commented:

We are incredibly proud to be launching our new Every Child Can Fly partnership with UNICEF, which will support the delivery ofimpactfulprogrammes tohelpchildren shape theirfuture, alongside UNICEFs crucial work protecting children in times of emergency.

It has been a privilege to have supported UNICEF for over a decade during which time our customers and crew have raised almost 17 million onboard our flights. I would like to thank any customers who are able to donate this Easter for their kindness and generosity in helping make a real difference to the lives of millions of children around the world.

Jon Sparkes, Chief Executive at The UK National Committee for UNICEF (UNICEF UK) said:

Children around the world are affected by a growing learning crisis. Only 30% of 10-year-olds from low- and middle- income countries can read a simple sentence. Today, more than ever, children and their futures need to be protected.

Thanks to partners such as easyJet, UNICEF works around the clock to support children and build innovative programmes that give the most vulnerable children in accessing their right to learn. I would like to use this opportunity to thank the incredible team at easyJet for continuing to stand by children, as we announce the new phase of our partnership into the coming years. With enhanced access to quality education, every child can fly.

Since 2012, easyJet customers and cabin crew have raised nearly 17 million towards UNICEFs appeals, enabling the child rights organisation to protect millions of children around the world from disease and keep them safe during emergencies. This includes over 400,000 for children and their families affected by the earthquakes in Trkiye and Syria last year, which provided vital funds for UNICEFs work in the region, and a record-breaking 616,000 in a single month for UNICEFs Ukraine appeal.

The contribution of easyJet customers has already supported UNICEF to reach more than 169 million children to help develop relevant skills and build their futures. Since 2018, a fundraising total of 2.7 million has contributed towards UNICEFs work to provide every child with an opportunity to access learning. This included providing educational materials such as textbooks and classroom kits to more than 137 million children so that children were able to keep learning, even during a conflict.

With the new partnership, easyJet has also become a Founding Member of UNICEF UKs Emergency Alliance alongside other businesses to support the delivery of UNICEFs life-saving work in emergency settings. Members will play a key role in ensuring that UNICEF can support children and families before, during, and after an emergency, through financial contributions and awareness raising activities. UNICEF UK is calling on other committed businesses to become members of the Emergency Alliance.

Olivia Colman, President at the UK Committee for UNICEF (UNICEF UK), commented:

Since working with UNICEF, I have witnessed the breadth of work that goes into making sure that the most vulnerable children and families are protected. Whilst children are facing an unimaginable scale of unrest, timely initiatives like the Emergency Alliance offers hope that children will receive the help they need to lead healthy and happy lives.

About easyJet

easyJet is Europes leading airline offering a unique and winning combination of the best route network connecting Europes primary airports with great value fares and friendly service.

easyJet flies on more of Europes most popular routes than any other airline and carried more than 82 million passengers in 2023 with more than 11.3 million travelling for business. The airline has over 300 aircraft flying on nearly 1000 routes to more than 155 airports across 35 countries. Over 300 million Europeans live within one hours drive of an easyJet airport.

easyJet aims to be a good corporate citizen, employing people on local contracts in eight countries across Europe in full compliance with national laws and recognising their trade unions. The airline supports several local charities and has a corporate partnership with UNICEF which has raised nearly 17m for the most vulnerable children since it was established in 2012.

In 2022, easyJet published its roadmap to net zero by 2050. The roadmap, which also features a combination of fleet renewal, operational efficiencies, airspace modernisation, Sustainable Aviation Fuel and carbon removal technology, has set an ambitious interim carbon emissions intensity reduction target of 35% by 2035 which is validated by the Science-based targets initiative (SBTi). The airlines ultimate aim is to fully transition its fleet to zero carbon emission technology, which it will achieve through a number of strategic partnerships including with Airbus, Rolls-Royce and GKN Aerospace Solutions. Since 2000, the airline has successfully reduced its carbon emissions per passenger, per kilometre by one-third.

Innovation is in easyJets DNA since launching nearly 30 years ago, easyJet changed the way people fly to the present day where the airline leads the industry in digital and operational innovations to make travel more easy and affordable for its passengers.

In 2023 easyJet was named by TIME as one of the Worlds Best Companies and a Leader in Diversity 2024 by The Financial Times.

About UNICEF

UNICEF works in some of the worlds toughest places, to reach the worlds most disadvantaged children. Across more than 190 countries and territories, we work for every child, everywhere, to build a better world for everyone.

The UK Committee for UNICEF (UNICEF UK) raises funds for UNICEFs emergency and development work for children. We also promote and protect childrens rights in the UK and internationally. We are a UK charity, entirely funded by supporters.

United Kingdom Committee for UNICEF (UNICEF UK), Registered Charity No. 1072612 (England & Wales), SC043677 (Scotland).

For more information visit unicef.org.uk. Follow UNICEF UK on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

UNICEF does not endorse any company, brand, product or service.

About UNICEF UKs Emergency Alliance

UNICEF UKs Emergency Alliance is a new initiative that aims to drive private sector support and action to promote UNICEFs life-saving work in emergency settings. UNICEF UK is looking for like-minded organisations to join them as members of this new Alliance.

Members of the Emergency Alliance will play a key role in helping UNICEF raise awareness of the need to protect children when an emergency hits, while contributing financial and other resources, including customer outreach and advocacy, to benefit childrens rights.

