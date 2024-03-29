FIIB Admissions 2024: Invites Applications For Fellow Programme in Management (FPM)

Fortune Institute of International Business (FIIB), a renowned business school in New Delhi, has announced the opening of admissions for 2024 for its flagship doctoral program – Fellow Programme in Management (FPM). Approved by the All-India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), the FPM course is designed to cater to the research and academic needs of innovative, dynamic, and focused individuals aspiring to advance their careers in teaching, research, or the corporate sector with an advanced research degree in management.

As one of the first Indian Business Schools to be awarded associate membership of the European Doctoral Programmes Association in Management & Business Administration (EDAMBA) and a proud member of AACSB—Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business—FIIB is known for offering a world-class education that meets the evolving needs of the industry. The Fellow Programme in Management (FPM) at FIIB provides a comprehensive academic journey to equip scholars with advanced research acumen and specialized knowledge. Key highlights include opportunities to learn and teach business management, conceptualize and publish scholarly work, and collaborate with experts in the field. With a strong supervisory team and a global perspective, the program prepares candidates for diverse career opportunities in academia and industry. Additionally, scholarships are available for three years, making this program accessible and rewarding for aspiring scholars.

Dr Purnima Rao, Program Chair-FPM, FIIB, remarks, “The FIIB PhD Programme aims to enhance your capabilities by providing top-notch training, hands-on experience, and expert guidance to lay the groundwork for a thriving career in business academia. In our dedicated Ph.D. program, scholars benefit from close bonds with faculty, advisors, and peers, fostering strong academic and social connections.”

Inviting scholars to participate in research for the intelligent future, Dr. Kokil Jain, Dean of Research & Outreach, FIIB, emphasized, “FIIB faculty are deeply committed to your well-being, training, and development to help you become an outstanding scholar in your field and to place you among the best academic departments worldwide.”

Key Highlights of FIIB FPM / Ph.D

Duration – 3 Years

3 Years Time Commitment – Full-time and year-round engagement

Full-time and year-round engagement Ideal For- Fresh graduates who want to prepare themselves for research and teaching careers in academia

Fresh graduates who want to prepare themselves for research and teaching careers in academia Research Focus: Research is focused and specialized in a single discipline and aimed at achieving theoretical rigour.

Research is focused and specialized in a single discipline and aimed at achieving theoretical rigour. Post-Program Trajectory: Graduates are trained to become full-time faculty or academicians primarily focusing on academic research.

Graduates are trained to become full-time faculty or academicians primarily focusing on academic research. Work Experience – No work experience is required; Academic requirements exist

No work experience is required; Academic requirements exist Fee Structure: Rs 50,000 for each year.

Rs 50,000 for each year. Financial Support: In the first year, scholars will receive Rs. 40,000 per month, followed by Rs. 45,000 per month in the second year, and an impressive stipend of Rs. 50,000 per month in the third year!

Last date to Apply – 15th June 2024

Application requirements

Education

Master’s Degree or equivalent in Engineering and Technology/Management/ Economics/Social Science/ Biological Science/Pure Science/ Commerce/ Humanities with at least 60 percent marks or equivalent grade points from an institution/ university recognised by AICTE.

Or

Five-year integrated master’s degree in business administration, tourism management, business economics, commerce or allied domains related to business and management with at least 60% marks or an equivalent grade point from an institution/ university recognized by AICTE.

Or

A graduate degree with professional qualifications like CA, CS and ICWA.

Or

A bachelor’s degree in engineering or technology with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent grade point average. Those in the final year of their engineering degree may also apply.

Aptitude Exam

JRF/NET by UGC or CSIR* or CAT/MAT/GMAT/XAT/ATMA or Research Aptitude Test (RAT) conducted by FIIB

The application should consist of:

Application Form

An Updated CV

A 3000-word Research Proposal

A Motivation Letter

A Research Aptitude Test Score

Personal Interview