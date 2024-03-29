Argus Broker Affiliate Sells Missouri Self Storage Facility

Larry Goldman, CCIM is pleased to announce the sale of Liberty Bend Self Storage located in Liberty, Missouri. The facility is an established 482 Unit, 60,050 SF facility, in northeast corner of the Kansas City Metro. Russell Family Real Estate, LLC sold Liberty Bend Self Storage to a local investment group that acquired the facility as the final leg in a 1031 Tax Deferred Exchange.

Liberty Bend is a value-add opportunity and the Buyer is planning to streamline management with updated systems and marketing channels. Economic occupancy was approximately 70% at closing and the property sold for an approximate 6 cap rate.

Larry Goldman, CCIM, represented the Seller in the transaction and has been the Argus broker affiliate representing Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas and Southern Illinois for over 25 years. He can be reached at 913-707-9030.

Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors (Argus) was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, the Argus network has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.