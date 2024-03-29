Adored Salon Celebrates 11th Birthday with Client Appreciation Party

Adored Salon, is thrilled to announce its 11th birthday celebration on April 2, 2024, marking over a decade of exceptional service and style. As a token of gratitude to their beloved clients, they invite everyone to join them for a day of festivities, fun, and fabulous prizes.

Scheduled for April 2, 2024, from 11am CST to 7pm CST, the Adored Salon birthday bash promises an unforgettable experience. Clients can indulge in complimentary drinks and snacks while mingling with Adored’s talented team and clients. The ambiance will be filled with appreciation for the community that has supported the salon throughout the years.

To highlight the celebration, each attendee will receive a gift bag of Adored Salon’s favorite goodies and one raffle ticket featuring lavish prizes such as exclusive salon packages, beauty products, a variety of raffles from local businesses, and much more. As a bonus, patrons booked or scheduling services on April 2 will receive triple the amount of raffle entries.

“Our 11th birthday is a significant milestone for us, and we are incredibly grateful to our clients for their unwavering support,” said Jennifer Janisch, owner at Adored Salon. “This celebration is our way of saying thank you and giving back to our incredible clients who have made Adored Salon their go-to destination for curly hair and premium textured extensions.”

Whether a longtime client or new to Adored Salon, the Adored team welcomes all patrons to join in celebrating this special occasion. Don’t miss out on the festivities, prizes, and comradery as we toast to another year of beauty and excellence.

For more information and to book a on April 2, please contact Adored Salon at 630-613-9500.

About Adored Salon:

Owned by world-renowned stylist Jennifer Janisch, Adored Salon is Chicagoland’s curly hair destination. Dedicated to empowering natural beauty and enhancing curly hair textures, Adored Salon is the birthplace of the Adored Signature Curly Cut as well as Adored Signature Hand-Tied Hair Extensions, featuring 100% natural, premium naturally textured Indian Temple Remy hair.