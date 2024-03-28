VCs to Lookout for in the Sports-Tech Industry

A dynamic fusion of sports and technology introduces a diverse range of innovations aimed at improving performance, interaction, and overall enjoyment in sports. From wearable devices tracking vital advanced analytics to platforms revolutionizing player assessments, the field is experiencing rapid evolution and creativity. Investing in the sports-tech sector presents an enticing prospect where technology and sports intersect, promising substantial returns and societal influence. Opportunities abound, whether in supporting startups creating innovative fitness monitoring devices or backing enterprises reshaping fan interaction with virtual reality innovations. Across the sports tech spectrum, avenues for investment diversification are plentiful, offering potential for financial growth alongside contributions to the evolution of sports and entertainment experiences. Here is a rundown of VCs to lookout for in the Sports-Tech and Industry –

Centre Court Capital – Centre Court Capital is a Venture Capital fund that has set its sights on bolstering India’s sports tech and gaming ecosystem. It will invest in sports tech, an evolving space that is bringing to life data that arms the sporting ecosystem with deeper and smarter insights – empowering athletes, engaging fans, and providing immersive viewership experiences that transform entertainment in sport. It will also invest in the gaming and eSports space where innovations in technology are lowering the entry barriers to game development and making content more accessible globally. With a new age of entrepreneurs from India building in the space, Centre Court Capital will back game developers, creators, and game tech infrastructure companies. Centre Court Capital merges a rare combination of deep operating and investing experience for its sectors, enabling it to bring a level of depth and understanding that is unparalleled in the market.

Kalaari Capital – Kalaari is a $160 million venture capital fund with a strong advisory team in Bangalore investing in early-stage, technology-oriented companies in India. ​​It is an early-stage, technology-focused venture capital firm. They invest across Seed and Series A startups and empower visionary entrepreneurs to build unique solutions that reshape the way Indians live, work, consume and transact. Kalaari Capital invests in the unknown Indian entrepreneur who is poised to become tomorrow’s global leader. They are India’s leading investor in early-stage businesses, nurturing them through every aspect of growth on the transformative journey toward success.

Kae Capital – Kae Capital is an early-stage venture capital fund that invests in technology startups across various sectors, including sports tech. They have backed companies such as Dream11, a fantasy sports platform, which has become one of India’s most successful sports tech startups. Kae Capital is a pioneer of early-stage investing in India, focused on tech startups, and has been investing in India for 10+ years. Founded in 2012, and based out of Mumbai and Bengaluru, Kae is a sector-agnostic fund that invests in pre-seed to pre-series A stages. Kae partners with passionate founders and teams, building for Indian and global markets. Kae aims to be an all-weather partner to its portfolio founders, enabling them to build enduring companies.

SucSEED Indovation – SucSEED Indovation supports early-stage deep tech & tech driven startups providing solutions to the large scale needs of India and with potential to serve global emerging market needs too. With decades of experience building the venture capital ecosystem, they leverage their wide network to grow companies, build a solid foundation and help them with funding, strategic and operating support, providing critical connections, and securing growth. SucSEED Indovation offers access to capital for deep tech startups to scale and grow. SucSEED supports early-stage deep tech and tech-driven startups providing solutions to the large-scale needs of India and with the potential to serve global emerging market needs too.