Measurement efficiency of Nutrition cases surges to 98.11% in UP’s Shravasti Dist

Bal Raksha Bharat, a comprehensive child welfare organization, in a concerted effort to enhance maternal and child health services, trained over 167 Anganwadi Workers, Asha Sanginis, and ANMs on the usage of Poshan Tracker, E-Kawach Application and documentation and Reporting of Triple Burden Cases. As a result of these capacity-building efforts, there has been a remarkable improvement in the measurement efficiency of Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) and Moderate Acute Malnutrition (MAM) cases. The efficiency rate surged from 92.77% in June 2023 to an impressive 98.11% by January 2024. Notably, 95 out of 177 Anganwadi Centers have achieved a commendable 100% measurement efficiency, reflecting the tangible impact of targeted training initiatives on healthcare service delivery.

The successful implementation of the ‘Strengthening Aspirational Block Program’ by Bal Raksha Bharat has directly benefited over 28,000 children. The project aims to extend access to government services and further improve nutritional outcomes in Jamunaha (NITI Aayog aspirational block) of Shravasti (Aspirational District) in Uttar Pradesh.

Congratulating on the impact made, Smt. Sarneet Kaur Broca, IAS, Director ICDS, Uttar Pradesh said, ‘In order to promote nutrition and healthy choices amongst children, we need to adopt a strategic approach. This involves educating and empowering women through informative videos that underscore the crucial role of overall child well-being. Instigating meaningful change begins with prioritizing health and cultivating a culture that fosters well-being. Bal Raksha Bharat has displayed remarkable dedication and effectiveness in driving and bringing this change, and by associating with them, we have witnessed a significant surge in measurement efficiency.’

Sudarshan Suchi, CEO, Bal Raksha Bharat added, “Our mission with the ‘Strengthening Aspirational Block Program’ is to ensure that every child in the Jamunaha Block has access to adequate nutrition for a healthy and sustainable life. This initiative aims to streamline data management and ensure efficient monitoring of nutritional interventions. Furthermore, the frontline healthcare providers have also received training on documentation and reporting procedures for cases burdened by triple health challenges.”

He further said, “Strengthening Aspirational Block Program for Improved Nutritional Outcomes aligns with Bal Raksha Bharat’s broader goal of ensuring that no child dies of preventable causes before their fifth birthday. Key achievements of the project include capacitating 167 Anganwadi Workers, Asha Sanginis, and ANMs on the usage of Poshan Tracker and E-Kawach Application, as well as documentation and reporting of triple burden cases.”

Bal Raksha Bharat aims in fostering the Government’s mission to strengthen the health & nutrition, and well-being of marginalised children and families. With the focus on this project, the organisation has addressed various factors contributing to illnesses and under nutrition among infants and young children. Through data-driven interventions and community engagement, the organization aims to continue to make strides toward achieving its vision of a future where every child can thrive.