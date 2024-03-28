L&T Flags Off First 700 MWe Steam Generator for Fleet Programme Sets New Benchmark

The Heavy Engineering arm of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has flagged off the first Steam Generator (SG), for indigenously developed 10 X 700 MWe PHWR Fleet Programme, 12 months ahead of contractual delivery. With this, L&T has surpassed its own previous benchmark in SG manufacturing. SG is a heat exchanger that converts water into steam by making use of the heat produced in a nuclear reactor core.

These Steam Generators are the most critical components supplied to Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL), aimed at bolstering India’s nuclear power programme and achieving India’s COP26 commitment of net zero carbon emission by 2070, under Honourable Prime Minister Mr Narendra Modi’s vision of “Aatmanirbhar Bharat”.

The flag-off ceremony at L&T’s A M Naik Heavy Engineering Complex at Hazira in Gujarat was attended by senior officials of NPCIL and L&T.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr Anil V Parab, Whole-time Director & Sr Executive Vice President

– L&T Heavy Engineering & L&T Valves, said: “We, at Heavy Engineering, are proud to be the industry trendsetter. L&T is committed to contribute to India’s target of net zero emission by 2070 and is fully aligned with NPCIL’s mission to fast-track India’s nuclear power capacity to 22,480 MWe by 2032, more than 3 times in less than a decade.”

The Heavy Engineering vertical of L&T has a proven track record of supplying technology-intensive equipment and systems to global customers in the refinery, oil & gas, petrochemicals, fertilisers and nuclear power sectors.

It may be recalled that L&T played a major role in the Kakrapar Atomic Power Station, whose units 3 & 4 were dedicated to the Nation by Honourable Prime Minister in February this year as well as a historic milestone of core fuel loading in 500 MWe Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor (PFBR). All these are contributing to the scripting of a new chapter in India’s strides towards clean energy.